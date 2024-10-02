401GO Adds Joseph Marullo as Chief of Staff

SANDY, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–401GO, a rapidly growing, fintech startup revolutionizing the 401(k) industry, announced the appointment of Joseph Marullo as Chief of Staff. Joseph brings with him a wealth of experience, having played a key role in identifying organizational priorities and driving product distribution strategies at high-growth companies.





Joseph’s extensive background in military, finance and business intelligence makes him a valuable addition to the executive team. As Chief of Staff, he will work closely with leadership to optimize operations, solve cross-functional problems, build teams and drive the execution of strategic priorities. His expertise will be instrumental as the company continues to expand its market presence and deliver exceptional value to clients.

“We are excited to welcome Joe to our team at such a pivotal time in our company’s growth trajectory,” said Dan Beck, CEO of 401GO. “His strong data analysis and problem solving skills are exactly what we need to continue scaling and evolving at our current rate. We look forward to the positive impact Joe will have on our organization.”

Having closed a $12-million series A financing round, achieved record-breaking growth and released a mobile app all in 2024, Joseph joins 401GO at a time of significant momentum. His appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to attracting top talent as it continues to innovate and disrupt the financial services industry.

“I am incredibly honored to join 401GO and work alongside such a professional and cohesive team,” said Joseph Marullo. “This company is at the forefront of a critical transformation in the retirement space, and I am excited to contribute to its mission of empowering individuals to secure their financial futures. I am eager to support the next phase of the company’s growth.”

Marullo is a husband and a father to three boys. He has an MBA from Boston College and an Environmental Engineering degree from West Point. He served as an Intelligence Officer for the U.S. Army while on active duty from 2004 to 2012 and served in the U.S. Army Reserves for an additional six years. He and his family reside in Utah near 401GO headquarters.

401GO is a leading fintech provider specializing in retirement planning solutions optimized for small and medium sized businesses. With a mission to make retirement planning accessible and practical, 401GO offers innovative tools and services designed to help individuals and businesses secure their financial future.

