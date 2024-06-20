3Rivers Federal Credit Union Taps MeridianLink to Enhance Member Experiences and Offer Frictionless Digital Lending and Account Opening

Implementation of MeridianLink One leads to shorter processing times, increased operational efficiencies, and more personalized banking experiences

COSTA MESA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$MLNK—MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced 3Rivers Federal Credit Union (3Rivers FCU) successfully implemented MeridianLink® Access and MeridianLink® Opening to streamline its lending and account opening processes. These offerings are part of MeridianLink® One, the Company’s multi-product platform that helps banks and credit unions advance their digital progression and accelerate growth.





“Prior to working with MeridianLink, we found it challenging to get complete applicant information through our existing application portals, leading to longer processing times. However, with the adoption of the MeridianLink platform, we quickly optimized our processes, which led to an increased number of completed applications and loan conversions,” said Logan Amstutz, share manager at 3Rivers FCU. “We were able to cut down loan application times from two days to around two hours, improving our member experience, freeing up valuable time for our team to better serve more members, which is our ultimate goal.”

Using MeridianLink’s highly configurable point-of-sale solution for account opening and loan origination, MeridianLink® Access, the Fort Wayne, Indiana-based credit union can now customize workflows so its employees can spend more time directly supporting and creating personalized solutions for members. In addition, MeridianLink® Opening allowed the credit union to offer multiple products within the same application, enabling members to easily opt in to additional offers. This has not only improved efficiencies for members and credit union employees but also created growth opportunities through increased product adoption.

“We’re proud to be part of the digital progression of 3Rivers FCU, and seeing how their investment in MeridianLink One has helped them improve the entire member experience is incredibly rewarding,” said Devesh Khare, chief product officer at MeridianLink. “It’s an honor to be their trusted technology partner, and we are pleased to help our customers offer more tailored and efficient application processes, customized workflows, and streamlined account opening. We love to assist our customers to provide award-winning digital experiences that fuel growth and deepen member and customer relationships, lifting the consumer experience and improving the industry as a whole.”

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) empowers financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies to drive efficient growth. MeridianLink’s cloud-based digital lending, account opening, background screening, and data verification solutions leverage shared intelligence from a unified data platform, MeridianLink® One, to enable customers of all sizes to identify growth opportunities, effectively scale up, and support compliance efforts, all while powering an enhanced experience for staff and consumers alike.

For more than 25 years, MeridianLink has prioritized the democratization of lending for consumers, businesses, and communities. Learn more at www.meridianlink.com.

ABOUT 3RIVERS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION

Since 1935, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union has been empowering their community to achieve financial wellness by offering personalized service, tools, and education. The member-owned, not-for-profit cooperative has $2.4 billion in assets, more than 115,000 members, 24 branches, and nearly 500 employees. 3Rivers offers a wide range of financial solutions, in addition to trustworthy, lifelong guidance and relationships. For more information, visit 3riversfcu.org.

