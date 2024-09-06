3DEO Secures Strategic Investment from Mizuho Bank to Drive Innovation in Metal Additive Manufacturing

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#3DEO—3DEO, a Los Angeles-based leader in design, engineering, and metal additive manufacturing (AM), proudly announces a significant strategic investment from Mizuho Bank, Ltd., a Japan-headquartered global financial institution committed to fostering innovation and sustainability. This investment underscores Mizuho’s dedication to advancing the adoption of AM technologies and supporting 3DEO’s efforts to unlock new opportunities in product design and development.





Mizuho Bank’s investment of $3.5 million in 3DEO highlights a shared vision for the future of manufacturing, particularly in leveraging 3DEO’s proprietary Intelligent Layering® technology and expertise in Design for Additive Manufacturing (DfAM). This strategic investment follows Mizuho Bank’s “Transition Investment Facility,” aimed at promoting sustainability and innovation in various sectors.

“We are honored to receive this investment from Mizuho Bank, a partner that recognizes the transformative potential of our technology,” said Scott Dennis, CEO of 3DEO. “This collaboration will not only accelerate our growth but also enable us to further integrate advanced AM capabilities into critical manufacturing sectors.”

Earlier this year, 3DEO announced investments from IHI Aerospace, the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), and Seiko Epson Corporation. Mizuho Bank’s involvement further enhances 3DEO’s capabilities and continues to accelerate collaboration with DBJ and Epson.

3DEO, established in 2016, has developed a robust, end-to-end production process technology, which provides comprehensive design and manufacturing services for high-precision metal parts. With this investment, 3DEO aims to expand its reach in sectors such as aerospace, medical, industrial and semiconductors, furthering its mission to empower customers to scale unique products through innovation and design.

Mizuho Bank, through its Transition Investment Facility, strategically invests in projects that contribute to environmental and social sustainability. This partnership with 3DEO exemplifies Mizuho’s commitment to supporting innovative technologies that address critical challenges in manufacturing and beyond.

ABOUT 3DEO

3DEO, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a leader in metal additive manufacturing solutions, specializing in precision-engineered, high-performance parts, assemblies and subsystems. Driven by a deep expertise in design and engineering, 3DEO excels in unlocking the full potential of its customers’ products using its proprietary Intelligent Layering® AM technology and full stack manufacturing ecosystem. 3DEO partners closely with customers to deliver tailored solutions that align with their strategic plans. Whether undertaking the complete design and manufacturing process or collaborating to enhance design capabilities over time, 3DEO offers the fastest and most efficient path to achieving functional and optimized assemblies and subsystems. As an ISO 9001:2015 certified provider, 3DEO is committed to delivering the highest standards of quality and reliability. For more information, visit www.3deo.co.

ABOUT MIZUHO BANK, LTD.

Mizuho Bank, Ltd. is a leading global financial institution, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. It provides comprehensive financial services including banking, trust, securities, and asset management. Mizuho Bank is dedicated to contributing to the sustainable development of society by supporting innovation and addressing environmental and social challenges. Through strategic investments and partnerships, Mizuho Bank aims to foster economic growth and create social value. For additional information, visit https://www.mizuhogroup.com/bank.

