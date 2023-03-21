3CLogic CTI and Contact Center Solution Now Available on SAP® Store

By integrating with SAP CRM Sales and SAP CRM Service Manager, the solution delivers rich cloud contact center capabilities designed to enhance customer engagements while optimizing business workflows and operations

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CTI–3CLogic today announced that its CTI and Contact Center solution is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings. The solution, which integrates with SAP CRM Sales and SAP CRM Service Manager, helps enable intelligent and catered voice or SMS experiences designed to optimize self-service or live customer engagements while reducing operational expenses.

“Enterprise organizations are hyper-focused on doing more with less when assessing the portfolio of technologies and tools they use every day to serve end-customers,” explains Guillaume Seynhaeve, VP of Alliances at 3CLogic. “Our contact center solution is designed to leverage data and workflows from SAP solutions without introducing any competing or overlapping capabilities. It’s truly a better-together approach and we are excited to have it available on SAP Store.”

As part of the offering, 3CLogic will make available its various deployment options (Connect, Hybrid Cloud, and Enterprise Cloud), which allow customers to leverage existing on-premise legacy environments (ie: Cisco, Avaya, etc.) or transition to its globally available cloud infrastructure built on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Among the integrated capabilities included:

Embedded Computer Telephony Integration (CTI)

Voice self-service and task automation for SAP solutions

Intelligent live agent call routing and screen-pops for SAP solutions

Integrated SMS for SAP solutions

Real-time and historical analytical insights

The 3CLogic solution is available on SAP Store. SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying and renewing more than 2,300 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business. And for each purchase made through SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

For more information, please contact sap@3clogic.com.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

