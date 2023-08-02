<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
3CLogic Announces Latest U.S. Patent Allowance

CCaaS leader’s recent patent addresses lifecycle call routing and management in Customer Service Representative Management platforms.

ROCKVILLE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CCaaS3CLogic, the leading Voice AI and SMS solution provider today announced its most recent patent grant, resulting from its ongoing patent program.


3CLogic has historically pursued, as a matter of policy, intellectual property rights directed towards several important features of its Voice AI and SMS solutions. The latest patent addresses lifecycle call routing and management in Customer Service Representative Management platforms.

The announcement comes as the company continues to expand its global presence and integration offerings with Customer Service platforms, including ServiceNow and SAP.

About 3CLogic

3CLogic transforms cloud platforms or CRMs by seamlessly integrating voice with existing digital channels. Its innovative solutions extend CRM and data platform capabilities for Global 2000 firms by enabling advanced and scalable features such as optimized self-service experiences, virtual and live agent interactions, and conversational analytics. For more information, please visit www.3clogic.com.

