365 Data Centers Accelerates Momentum Bringing Comprehensive Infrastructure Services to the Market

NORWALK, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#365DC—365 Data Centers, a leading provider of network-centric colocation, cloud solutions and network connectivity, announces its full suite of enterprise service capabilities have been expanded to 8 new data center locations and 35 new Points of Presence (PoPs). This single provider solution benefits agents, resellers and direct customers by offering a single provider with one MSA, one support team and one invoice for full-stack colocation, network, cloud and IT support services. 365 Data Centers’ complete infrastructure-as-a-service solution is now made easy for master agents and resellers with services available across 20 data centers, with reach to an additional 124 network PoPs and over 450 peering partners.

In the last year, 365 Data Centers has added eight new data center facilities located in Alpharetta (GA), Aurora (CO), Carlstadt (NJ), Marlborough (MA), Philadelphia-Downtown (PA), Rancho Cordova (CA), Richardson (TX), and Smyrna (GA). With the addition of these markets, 365 Data Centers now operates 20 colocation facilities across the U.S., which are home to 111 carriers with 300 carrier Points-of-Presence (“PoPs”) across primarily edge markets.

In addition to integrating new markets, 365 Data Centers is focused on continuing to deliver reliable and secure colocation, network, and cloud data center services. The provider offers industry-leading, comprehensive IP blend offerings, as well as redundant and BGP options within its facilities, in addition to seamless connectivity to data and applications hosted in the cloud.

“We are excited to meet with industry leading partners and resellers at the Channel Partner Expo in Las Vegas starting on May 1, 2023 so that we can bring them simplified and comprehensive solutions for their enterprise customers,” comments Steve Oakie, Chief Revenue Officer of 365 Data Centers. “Finalizing the integration of the Sungard Availability Services assets we acquired has propelled our capabilities to be ranked among the top 50 data center operators by DigitalInfra. The additional facilities and network capabilities further solidify us as the leading network-centric edge data center provider in the U.S.”

365 Data Centers’ unique capabilities brings fully integrated Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions to enterprise customers across the nation. Simplifying service delivery, management, and ongoing operations is how 365 Data Centers helps companies realize Technology Humanized™.

For more information about 365 Data Centers visit: www.365datacenters.com.

About 365 Data Centers:

365 Data Centers is a leading provider of hybrid Data Center solutions in 20 strategic, primarily edge, markets. Along with network-centric Data Centers in Alpharetta (GA), Aurora (CO), Boca Raton (FL), Bridgewater (NJ), Buffalo (NY), Carlstadt (NJ), Chicago (IL), Commack (NY), Detroit (MI), Fort Lauderdale (FL), Herndon (VA), Nashville (TN), Marlborough (MA), Philadelphia-University City (PA), Philadelphia Downtown (PA), New York City (NY), Rancho Cordova (CA), Richardson (TX), Smyrna (GA), and Tampa(FL). The company also operates a resilient, low latency, nationwide fiber network and 4 cloud regions. 365 serves more than 1,700 customers.

365’s robust, carrier-neutral ecosystem and secure, reliable edge colocation, network, IP, DRaaS, BaaS, cloud computing and storage, and business continuity services help organizations reduce costs, drive innovation, and improve their customer experience. 365 Data Centers supports mission-critical application infrastructure by providing industry leading Service Level Agreement protections and adhering to industry standards such as HIPAA, PCI DSS, SOC 1 Type 2, SOC 2 Type 2, SSAE 18, and ISAE 3402. 365 Data Centers corporate office is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut. For more information, please visit: https://365datacenters.com/

