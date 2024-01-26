30th Annual Venture Capital & Private Equity Conference at Harvard Business School Announces Speakers and Agenda

Industry Professionals, Academics and Students to Come Together at Leading Alternative Investment Conference on February 3

The Venture Capital & Private Equity Club, the largest student club at Harvard Business School, will hold the 30th annual VCPE Conference on Saturday, February 3, 2024, on the Harvard Business School campus in Boston.





With 18 panels and 75+ speakers, the conference will feature industry-leading experts providing insight on a variety of topics related to private markets investing. Conference panel topics include Alternatives in Alternatives, State of PE, State of VC, Artificial Intelligence, Starting Your First Fund, Distressed Debt & Special Situations, Insurance Capital, and others. The conference’s keynote speakers are: Ramzi Musallam, CEO, Veritas Capital; Jay Sammons, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, SKKY Partners; Maya Noeth, Partner, Accel; and Suyi Kim, Global Head of Private Equity, CPP Investments. The conference team is also pleased to have confirmed an exceptional roster of additional speakers.

“It is a privilege to serve as the faculty advisor for the 30th annual Harvard Business School’s VCPE Conference. Our goal is to capture not only the state of the industry but its rapid evolution,” said John Dionne, Senior Lecturer at Harvard Business School and Faculty Advisor of the VCPE Conference. “We thank in advance the elite group of keynote speakers and panelists who will help us deliver a highly informative and provocative conference.”

“Our sincere gratitude to the highly regarded professionals who have agreed to lend their time and share their expertise on the ever-changing alternatives market,” said conference Co-Presidents Yousuf Akhlaq, Violeta Ivanovska, and Ole Andreassen. “With a truly impressive participant roster and robust agenda covering the full range of strategies and verticals across private markets, we are confident this 30th anniversary conference will be one to remember.”

Sponsoring this year’s event are Kirkland & Ellis, Akin Gump, Fried Frank, Sidley, Atlantic Global Risk, Clifford Chance, Dechert, Mosaic, Ropes & Gray, BackBay Communications, and Torinit Technologies.

To view the conference agenda and full list of panel discussion topics and speakers, please visit: www.thevcpeconference.com.

To purchase tickets, please visit: tinyurl.com/hbsvcpeconference2024

