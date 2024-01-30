3 Tineco Vacuums See Prices Plummet on Amazon

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tineco is starting the year off strong with new promotions on Amazon. Tineco’s handheld and upright vacuums are both powerful and maneuverable, making them ideal for cleaning your home from top to bottom. They are also cordless and come with a variety of accessories. Additionally, they feature Tineco’s exclusive iLoop technology, which analyzes the dirt level on floors in real time to automatically adjust cleaning settings.









Get free expedited shipping. Tineco promotions are available on Amazon from January 30 to February 18.

Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO POWER KIT

Meet all your cleaning needs with the Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO POWER KIT! This innovative 3-in-1 design is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts to a large vacuum and a lightweight handheld vacuum with multiple accessories. This promotion will be available from January 30 to February 4.

Original price: €559



Promotion price: €419.25



Link: HERE

Tineco Floor One S6

The Tineco Floor One S6 vacuum cleaner is the answer to a variety of household tasks and different scenarios. It removes tough and sticky stains from hard floors, whether they are made of tile, parquet, laminate, or other materials. Tineco’s iLoop intelligent sensor automatically detects the degree of dirt and optimizes the cleaning intensity accordingly. It has three cleaning modes that adapt to all household needs. The new brush head allows for cleaning on both sides without any blind spots, making it easy to reach even the smallest corners and not miss a single nook. This appliance offers up to 35 minutes of battery life. The lightweight and propelled device makes cleaning your home effortless. The mobile app provides real-time feedback on cleaning performance, while the voice assistant provides useful information and additional support. This promotion will be available from February 5 to 11.

Original price: €599



Promotion price: €497.17



Link: HERE

Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO

Meet all your cleaning needs with the Tineco Floor One S5 COMBO! This innovative 3-in-1 design is perfect for cleaning offices, apartments, and small homes with hard floors. In addition to floor washing, it easily converts to a large vacuum and a lightweight handheld vacuum with multiple accessories. This promotion will be available from February 12 to 18.

Original price: €459



Promotion price: €367.20



Link: HERE

About Tineco

Tineco was founded in 1998 with its first SKU as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has innovated into a global leader offering intelligent appliances across home categories, including floor care, kitchen, and personal care. Tineco is dedicated to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technologies and consistently innovating new devices.

Contacts

Chris.lxg@tineco.com