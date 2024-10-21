Home Business Wire 29 Top Brands Announce Exclusive Offers with SheerID for National First Responders...
Business Wire

29 Top Brands Announce Exclusive Offers with SheerID for National First Responders Day

di Business Wire

SheerID partners with leading brands to honor heroes by offering exclusive deals.


PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, and 29 of its retail partners are recognizing first responders by giving exclusive offers and discounts in honor of National First Responders Day.

October 28 is a day of honor for the firefighters, police, paramedics and others who take action when danger and disaster strike. While many of these brands offer hero discounts year-round, this time of year provides a special opportunity for brands to show their appreciation with even bigger deals.

“First responders are the brave people who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Anjanette Hill Mendoza, Chief Customer Officer of SheerID. “Acknowledging their heroism by providing exclusive offers is one of the most powerful ways for brands to thank them for their service, and we are honored to support them in their efforts”

If you are a qualifying first responder, SheerID and its partners invite you to utilize the following offers. If you know a first responder, share these with them to spread appreciation.

Exclusive Discounts for First Responders

Apparel and Fashion

Automotive, Home and Gear

Beauty and Cosmetics

Education, Learning and Software

  • Codeacademy is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 50% off on Pro or Plus Annual Plans. For more information, visit Codeacademy First Responder Offer.
  • edX is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 20% off edX courses and Executive Education programs. For more information, visit edX First Responder Offer.

Food and General Merchandise

  • The Linz Shop is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 20% off all orders. For more information, visit Linz First Responder Offer.

Health and Fitness

Travel and Recreation

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands drive revenue with billions of consumers worldwide in 100s of consumer communities such as Gen Z, teachers, the military, and first responders. The SheerID Open Verification Platform allows brands to create a direct relationship with their customers through a white-label verification process that connects to more than 200k authoritative data sources. SheerID is ISO Certified and doesn’t sell or rent verified customer data.

The world’s biggest brands rely on SheerID – including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile – as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok.

Contacts

Josh Prettyman

SheerID

pr@sheerid.com
+1.503.454.6457

Articoli correlati

Netsmart and VNS Health Partner to Transform End-of-Life Care with Predictive Analytics

Business Wire Business Wire -
OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HVLDL--Netsmart, an industry-leading provider of healthcare information technology (HIT) for community-based care providers, and VNS Health,...
Continua a leggere

Entrata Partners with PetScreening to Enhance the Living Experience for All Residents

Business Wire Business Wire -
LEHI, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With 82% of pet owners facing challenges when searching for rental homes, according to American Humane, finding...
Continua a leggere

Square Rolls Out New Partnerships and Features to Enable Beauty and Wellness Sellers to Succeed

Business Wire Business Wire -
New distribution partnership and powerful integrations expand the way sellers discover and use Square OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Square today announced new...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php