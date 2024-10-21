29 Top Brands Announce Exclusive Offers with SheerID for National First Responders Day

SheerID partners with leading brands to honor heroes by offering exclusive deals.





PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SheerID, the global leader in identity verification for commerce, and 29 of its retail partners are recognizing first responders by giving exclusive offers and discounts in honor of National First Responders Day.

October 28 is a day of honor for the firefighters, police, paramedics and others who take action when danger and disaster strike. While many of these brands offer hero discounts year-round, this time of year provides a special opportunity for brands to show their appreciation with even bigger deals.

“First responders are the brave people who put their lives on the line every day to keep us safe,” said Anjanette Hill Mendoza, Chief Customer Officer of SheerID. “Acknowledging their heroism by providing exclusive offers is one of the most powerful ways for brands to thank them for their service, and we are honored to support them in their efforts”

If you are a qualifying first responder, SheerID and its partners invite you to utilize the following offers. If you know a first responder, share these with them to spread appreciation.

Exclusive Discounts for First Responders

Apparel and Fashion

Automotive, Home and Gear

Beauty and Cosmetics

M·A·C Cosmetics is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 15% off sitewide. For more information, visit M·A·C First Responder Offer.

tarte cosmetics is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 40% off. For more information, visit tarte First Responder Offer.

Education, Learning and Software

Codeacademy is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 50% off on Pro or Plus Annual Plans. For more information, visit Codeacademy First Responder Offer.

edX is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 20% off edX courses and Executive Education programs. For more information, visit edX First Responder Offer.

Food and General Merchandise

The Linz Shop is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 20% off all orders. For more information, visit Linz First Responder Offer.

Health and Fitness

Core Power Yoga is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 20% off All Access Membership or Class Packs. For more information, visit Core Power Yoga First Responder Offer.

Huel is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 15% off sitewide. For more information, visit Huel First Responder Offer.

Travel and Recreation

GolfPass is giving first responders an exclusive offer of 20% off a GolfPass membership. For more information, visit GolfPass First Responder Offer.

Holland America is giving first responders an exclusive offer of $100 onboard credit. For more information, visit Holland America First Responder Offer.

About SheerID

SheerID is the global leader in identity verification for commerce. With SheerID, brands drive revenue with billions of consumers worldwide in 100s of consumer communities such as Gen Z, teachers, the military, and first responders. The SheerID Open Verification Platform allows brands to create a direct relationship with their customers through a white-label verification process that connects to more than 200k authoritative data sources. SheerID is ISO Certified and doesn’t sell or rent verified customer data.

The world’s biggest brands rely on SheerID – including Amazon, Home Depot, Spotify, and T-Mobile – as their identity verification partner. Founded in 2011, SheerID is backed by Fortson VC, Brighton Park Capital, Centana Growth Partners, Voyager Capital, and CVC Growth Partners. For more information, please visit SheerID or follow us on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and TikTok.

