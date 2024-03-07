2600Hz Wins 2024 TMCnet Awards for Internet Telephony Product of the Year and Remote Work Pioneer

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ooma, Inc., a smart communications platform for businesses and consumers, today announced that 2600Hz, an Ooma company, has won the 2024 TMCnet awards for Internet Telephony Product of the Year and Remote Work Pioneer.

2600Hz won the TMCnet Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award for new offerings within its cloud call center offering and won the TMCnet Remote Work Pioneer Award for adding In-Browser Deployment to its comm.land unified communications users portal.

TMCnet is a leading website covering communications and technology, including IP and cloud communications, contact center and more, delivered by an in-house editorial team and dozens of contributing editors. The site is read by more than 750,000 unique monthly visitors and has more than 20 million page views every month.

2600Hz (https://www.2600hz.com/) created, maintains and contributes to Kazoo, a turnkey open-core solution that brings together UCaaS, CPaaS, and CCaaS functionality on a single code base. This rich feature set is paired with customization options through more than 300 open APIs, all packaged in a completely white-labeled solution, which empowers resellers and service providers to build and maintain their brand recognition in the market.

The TMCnet 2024 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award was given for new features added to the 2600Hz cloud call center in the last year, including:

An Agent Workspace as the new default experience for agents, with customizable tiles and layout that present agents with all relevant information alongside space for disposition and call notes.

A configurable call disposition field for quick annotations within the Agent Workspace.

The ability to pause and resume call recording from within the Agent Workspace for added regulatory compliance.

In- app documentation that removes the need for service providers or resellers to brand and distribute user guides to end users.

Support for inbound CRM queries for Salesforce and HubSpot to provide agents with necessary context for resolving customer concerns efficiently.

The TMC 2024 Remote Work Pioneer Award was given for In-Browser Deployment. UC clients typically require downloading and installing software on computers, tablets or smartphones, which can block access for users who want to connect through personal or public devices, as well as for organizations looking to adopt low-cost hardware such as Chromebooks. In-Browser Deployment for comm.land includes all the features and functionality of the desktop application without any software installation, giving users the option to access their business communication tools and collaborate wherever they are. All major browsers – including Chrome, Edge and Safari – are supported.

“ I am honored to recognize 2600Hz with the 2024 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award and the 2024 Remote Work Pioneer Award for its commitment to excellence and innovation,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “ In the opinion of our judges and editorial team, 2600Hz has proven to be among the best communications and technology solutions available on the market. I look forward to continued leadership from 2600Hz.”

“ Our team works hard to give resellers and service providers a powerful yet highly customizable communications platform they can make their own,” said Patrick Sullivan, vice president of Kazoo ecosystems at Ooma. “ We very much appreciate these awards from TMCnet that recognize the value of our continuing innovation.”

About Ooma

Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) creates powerful connected experiences for businesses, consumers and service providers, delivered through smart cloud-based communications platforms and services. For businesses of all sizes, Ooma offers advanced voice and collaboration features including messaging, intelligent virtual receptionists and video meetings. Ooma’s all-in-one replacement for analog phone lines helps businesses maintain mission-critical systems by moving connectivity to the cloud. For consumers, Ooma’s residential phone service provides PureVoice HD voice quality, advanced features and integration with mobile devices. Learn more at www.ooma.com or www.ooma.ca in Canada.

