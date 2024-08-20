25 Produce Companies Take Their Place in the Queue for ReposiTrak’s Rapidly Expanding Food Traceability Network

As regulatory deadlines approach, 25 produce companies align with ReposiTrak for its state-of-the-art, hardware-free traceability solutions

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is proud to welcome 25 new produce companies to the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.





Among the new suppliers are three with particularly rich histories. The first is one of the largest growers and processors of nuts in the world, recognized for its vast orchards and commitment to sustainable farming. The second is one of the largest processors of fruits and vegetables in the US, offering an extensive array of high-quality products. The third is at the forefront of mushroom cultivation and the development of plant-based products with more than 90 years of experience in the industry.

“Joining ReposiTrak’s traceability network demonstrates our commitment to transparency and food safety,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “These leaders in the produce industry will be equipped with our hardware-free solution, enabling them to exchange data in any format with an unlimited number of customers in the ReposiTrak Traceability Network. This not only simplifies retailer processes but also significantly facilitates the onboarding of new suppliers.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

