25 Nexstar Television Stations Win 35 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptional Locally Produced News Programming

KGET-TV, Bakersfield, and WSYR-TV, Syracuse, Honored for “Overall Excellence”

Honors Achieved Include Four Awards in the “Excellence in Writing,” and Three awards in “Investigative Reporting” and “Newscast” Categories

A Mission Broadcasting, Inc. Television Station Partnered with Nexstar to Win Murrow Awards for “Breaking News Coverage” and “Newscast”

IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that 25 of its owned and operated television stations have earned a total of 35 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).





Eight Nexstar stations received multiple awards. KGET-TV (NBC/CW) in Bakersfield, CA (DMA #124), earned awards in four categories: “Overall Excellence,” “Newscast,” “Excellence in Writing,” and “Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”

Five stations, KTVI(FOX)/KPLR(CW) in St. Louis, MO (DMA #24), KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA #35), WAVY-TV (NBC) in Norfolk, VA (DMA #43), WHO-TV (NBC) in Des Moines, IA (DMA #67), WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY (DMA #54), and WSYR-TV (ABC) in Syracuse, NY (DMA #87), each won two awards. Seventeen stations were each recognized with regional Murrow awards in the “Digital,” “Excellence in Innovation,” “Feature Reporting,” “Investigative Reporting,” “News Documentary,” and “News Series “categories.

In addition, KARK-TV (NBC) and KLRT-TV (FOX) in Little Rock/Pine Bluff, AR (DMA # 59), jointly received two regional Murrow awards in the “Breaking News Coverage,” and “Newscast” categories. KLRT-TV is owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., for whom Nexstar produces the news. KARK-TV is owned by Nexstar.

“We are grateful to the RTDNA for recognizing Nexstar with 35 regional Edward R. Murrow awards this year,” said Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc. “Nexstar’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to the local communities where we operate has been fundamental to our company’s long-term success and we couldn’t be prouder of our stations and our journalists.”

Commenting on the awards, Susan Tully, SVP of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Inc., said, “Nexstar’s local journalists work hard to produce more than 310,000 hours of programming annually and their excellence has once been again proven by today’s recognition from the RTDNA. We applaud our journalists, our stations, and thank RTDNA for this tremendous honor.”

Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar and Mission Broadcasting television stations:

REGION 1 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET



Breaking News Coverage



Oregon Sec. of State Resigns

KOIN-TV in Portland, OR

REGION 2 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion



Reparations: Let’s Talk About It

KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA

Excellence in Writing



The Blade: Exploited Teens in the Bakersfield Sex Trade

KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA

Newscast



17 News at 5: Where are the Boys?

KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA

Overall Excellence



KGET in 2023

KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA

REGION 3: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET



Investigative Reporting



Free Ride

KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, NM

REGION 5: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET



Breaking News Coverage



Water Main Break Closes Interstate

KTVI/KPLR-TV in St. Louis, MO

News Series



Stuck on 7

KTVI/KPLR-TV in St. Louis, MO

REGION 5: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion



Understanding Autism

WHO-TV in Des Moines, IA

Excellence in Writing



Last Legs: Down to Just 21 Birds, Iowa’s Prairie Chicken Population Fading Away

WHO-TV in Des Moines, IA

REGION 6: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET



Excellence in Innovation



TxTag Troubles: A Viewer-Driven Investigation

KXAN-TV in Austin, TX

Excellence in Video



OutLaw: A Half-Century Criminalizing LGBTQ+ Texans

KXAN-TV in Austin, TX

REGION 6: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



Investigative Reporting



A Questionable Call

KVEO-TV in Harlingen, TX

REGION 7 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET



Feature Reporting



Dragon Boat Survivors

WJW-TV in Cleveland, OH

REGION 7 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



Breaking News Coverage



Mass Shooting at MSU

WLNS-TV in Lansing, MI

REGION 8 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET



Excellence in Writing



Maureen Wurtz

WJZY-TV in Charlotte, NC

News Documentary



Caitlin Can Remember

WGHP-TV in Greensboro, NC

News Series



Kids and Crime

WREG-TV in Memphis, TN

REGION 8 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



Excellence in Writing



Pat Simon Storytelling

WOWK-TV in Charleston, WV

REGION 9 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET



Excellence in Writing



Bill Wood: Write Away

WGNO-TV in New Orleans, LA

REGION 9 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



Breaking News Coverage



Little Rock Plane Crash

Nexstar’s KARK-TV/ KLRT-TV (Mission Broadcasting, Inc.) in Little Rock, AR

Digital



March 2 Tornado Coverage

KTAL-TV in Shreveport, LA

Investigative Reporting



NWA Doctor Accused of Medicaid Fraud

KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, AR

Newscast



March 31, 2023: Surviving the Storm

Nexstar’s KARK-TV/ KLRT-TV (Mission Broadcasting, Inc.) in Little Rock, AR

Sports Reporting



Tornado Destroys Amory’s Baseball Field, but Strengthens Team’s Spirit in State Championship Run

WJTV-TV in Jackson, MS

REGION 10 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



Investigative Reporting



High Risk

WPRI-TV in Providence, RI

REGION 11 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



Excellence in Writing



Adam Chodak

WROC-TV in Rochester, NY

Feature Reporting



Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight: Mission 15

WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY

News Documentary



5/14 One Year Later

WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY

Newscast



WSYR-TV: NewsChannel 9 at 6:00

WSYR-TV in Syracuse, NY

Sports Reporting



Peyton’s Purpose – The Life and Legacy of Waverly’s Peyton Shaw

WETM-TV in Elmira, NY

Overall Excellence



WSYR-TV

WSYR-TV in Syracuse, NY

REGION 12 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET



Excellence in Video



A Way Of Life Going Under

WAVY-TV in Norfolk, VA

News Documentary



Opioids – What Every Family Should Know

WAVY-TV in Norfolk, VA

REGION 12 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET



News Series



Retracing Roots

WRIC-TV in Richmond, VA

The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 310,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local television broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with over 200 owned or partner stations in 117 U.S. markets reaching 220 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.

Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:

Gary Weitman



EVP and Chief Communications Officer



Nexstar Media Group, Inc.



(972) 373-8800 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Joseph Jaffoni or Jennifer Neuman



JCIR



212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com