25 Nexstar Television Stations Win 35 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Outstanding Journalism and Exceptional Locally Produced News Programming

KGET-TV, Bakersfield, and WSYR-TV, Syracuse, Honored for “Overall Excellence”
Honors Achieved Include Four Awards in the “Excellence in Writing,” and Three awards in “Investigative Reporting” and “Newscast” Categories
A Mission Broadcasting, Inc. Television Station Partnered with Nexstar to Win Murrow Awards for “Breaking News Coverage” and “Newscast”
IRVING, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) today announced that 25 of its owned and operated television stations have earned a total of 35 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA).
Eight Nexstar stations received multiple awards. KGET-TV (NBC/CW) in Bakersfield, CA (DMA #124), earned awards in four categories: “Overall Excellence,” “Newscast,” “Excellence in Writing,” and “Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
Five stations, KTVI(FOX)/KPLR(CW) in St. Louis, MO (DMA #24), KXAN-TV (NBC) in Austin, TX (DMA #35), WAVY-TV (NBC) in Norfolk, VA (DMA #43), WHO-TV (NBC) in Des Moines, IA (DMA #67), WIVB-TV (CBS) in Buffalo, NY (DMA #54), and WSYR-TV (ABC) in Syracuse, NY (DMA #87), each won two awards. Seventeen stations were each recognized with regional Murrow awards in the “Digital,” “Excellence in Innovation,” “Feature Reporting,” “Investigative Reporting,” “News Documentary,” and “News Series “categories.
In addition, KARK-TV (NBC) and KLRT-TV (FOX) in Little Rock/Pine Bluff, AR (DMA # 59), jointly received two regional Murrow awards in the “Breaking News Coverage,” and “Newscast” categories. KLRT-TV is owned by Mission Broadcasting, Inc., for whom Nexstar produces the news. KARK-TV is owned by Nexstar.
“We are grateful to the RTDNA for recognizing Nexstar with 35 regional Edward R. Murrow awards this year,” said Andy Alford, President of Broadcasting for Nexstar Media Inc. “Nexstar’s commitment to delivering exceptional service to the local communities where we operate has been fundamental to our company’s long-term success and we couldn’t be prouder of our stations and our journalists.”
Commenting on the awards, Susan Tully, SVP of Local Content Development at Nexstar Media Inc., said, “Nexstar’s local journalists work hard to produce more than 310,000 hours of programming annually and their excellence has once been again proven by today’s recognition from the RTDNA. We applaud our journalists, our stations, and thank RTDNA for this tremendous honor.”
Below is the complete list of Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Nexstar and Mission Broadcasting television stations:
REGION 1 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
Oregon Sec. of State Resigns
KOIN-TV in Portland, OR
REGION 2 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Reparations: Let’s Talk About It
KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA
Excellence in Writing
The Blade: Exploited Teens in the Bakersfield Sex Trade
KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA
Newscast
17 News at 5: Where are the Boys?
KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA
Overall Excellence
KGET in 2023
KGET-TV in Bakersfield, CA
REGION 3: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Investigative Reporting
Free Ride
KRQE-TV in Albuquerque, NM
REGION 5: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
Water Main Break Closes Interstate
KTVI/KPLR-TV in St. Louis, MO
News Series
Stuck on 7
KTVI/KPLR-TV in St. Louis, MO
REGION 5: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Excellence in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion
Understanding Autism
WHO-TV in Des Moines, IA
Excellence in Writing
Last Legs: Down to Just 21 Birds, Iowa’s Prairie Chicken Population Fading Away
WHO-TV in Des Moines, IA
REGION 6: TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Excellence in Innovation
TxTag Troubles: A Viewer-Driven Investigation
KXAN-TV in Austin, TX
Excellence in Video
OutLaw: A Half-Century Criminalizing LGBTQ+ Texans
KXAN-TV in Austin, TX
REGION 6: TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Investigative Reporting
A Questionable Call
KVEO-TV in Harlingen, TX
REGION 7 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Feature Reporting
Dragon Boat Survivors
WJW-TV in Cleveland, OH
REGION 7 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
Mass Shooting at MSU
WLNS-TV in Lansing, MI
REGION 8 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Excellence in Writing
Maureen Wurtz
WJZY-TV in Charlotte, NC
News Documentary
Caitlin Can Remember
WGHP-TV in Greensboro, NC
News Series
Kids and Crime
WREG-TV in Memphis, TN
REGION 8 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Excellence in Writing
Pat Simon Storytelling
WOWK-TV in Charleston, WV
REGION 9 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Excellence in Writing
Bill Wood: Write Away
WGNO-TV in New Orleans, LA
REGION 9 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Breaking News Coverage
Little Rock Plane Crash
Nexstar’s KARK-TV/ KLRT-TV (Mission Broadcasting, Inc.) in Little Rock, AR
Digital
March 2 Tornado Coverage
KTAL-TV in Shreveport, LA
Investigative Reporting
NWA Doctor Accused of Medicaid Fraud
KNWA-TV in Fayetteville, AR
Newscast
March 31, 2023: Surviving the Storm
Nexstar’s KARK-TV/ KLRT-TV (Mission Broadcasting, Inc.) in Little Rock, AR
Sports Reporting
Tornado Destroys Amory’s Baseball Field, but Strengthens Team’s Spirit in State Championship Run
WJTV-TV in Jackson, MS
REGION 10 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Investigative Reporting
High Risk
WPRI-TV in Providence, RI
REGION 11 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
Excellence in Writing
Adam Chodak
WROC-TV in Rochester, NY
Feature Reporting
Buffalo Niagara Honor Flight: Mission 15
WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY
News Documentary
5/14 One Year Later
WIVB-TV in Buffalo, NY
Newscast
WSYR-TV: NewsChannel 9 at 6:00
WSYR-TV in Syracuse, NY
Sports Reporting
Peyton’s Purpose – The Life and Legacy of Waverly’s Peyton Shaw
WETM-TV in Elmira, NY
Overall Excellence
WSYR-TV
WSYR-TV in Syracuse, NY
REGION 12 TELEVISION | LARGE MARKET
Excellence in Video
A Way Of Life Going Under
WAVY-TV in Norfolk, VA
News Documentary
Opioids – What Every Family Should Know
WAVY-TV in Norfolk, VA
REGION 12 TELEVISION | SMALL MARKET
News Series
Retracing Roots
WRIC-TV in Richmond, VA
The RTDNA has been honoring outstanding achievements in broadcast and digital journalism with the Edward R. Murrow Awards since 1971.
About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across its television and digital platforms, including more than 310,000 hours of programming produced annually by its business units. Nexstar owns America’s largest local television broadcasting group comprised of top network affiliates, with over 200 owned or partner stations in 117 U.S. markets reaching 220 million people. Nexstar’s national television properties include The CW, America’s fifth major broadcast network, NewsNation, America’s fastest-growing national cable news network, popular entertainment multicast networks Antenna TV and Rewind TV, and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network. The Company’s portfolio of digital assets, including its local TV station websites, The Hill and NewsNationNow.com, are collectively a Top 10 U.S. digital news and information property. For more information, please visit nexstar.tv.
