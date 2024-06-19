25 Grain and Baked Goods Companies Enter the Queue for ReposiTrak’s Expanding Traceability Network

Ahead of regulatory deadlines, 25 grain and baked goods companies are queued to join ReposiTrak for its innovative, hardware-free traceability solutions

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK), the world’s largest food traceability and regulatory compliance network, leveraging its established inventory management and out-of-stock reduction SaaS platform, is preparing to welcome 25 new grain and baked goods companies into the queue for the ReposiTrak Traceability Network® (RTN). These new members will efficiently exchange intricate, FDA-required Key Data Elements (KDEs) for each Critical Tracking Event (CTE) in their supply chains, ensuring proactive compliance well before the January 2026 deadline.





Among the 25 companies entering RTN, three notable manufacturers are distinguished by their products, which often include several ingredients from the FDA’s Food Traceability List (FTL). The first is a food manufacturer that supplies baked goods to a variety of category-leading companies. The second, serving the bakery industry for more than a century, offers a broad range of products including various fillings and mixes. The third, operating for nearly 150 years, specializes in pasta and sauces, many featuring produce also on the FTL, ensuring compliance with traceability standards.

“Traceability is a requirement for FTL foods, even when they’re used as an ingredient, underscoring the need to track all food products thoroughly,” stated Randy Fields, chairman and CEO of ReposiTrak. “Our traceability solution simplifies compliance, allowing suppliers to share all required Key Data Elements (KDEs) with every customer through a single connection, efficiently meeting diverse traceability requirements.”

The ReposiTrak Traceability Network requires no additional hardware or software and the ReposiTrak team assists in making the connections needed under the new regulation. Suppliers can connect to an unlimited number of trading partners and share data for a low, flat fee.

About ReposiTrak

ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK), formerly Park City Group, provides retailers, suppliers and wholesalers with a robust solution suite to help reduce risk and remain in compliance with regulatory requirements, enhance operational controls and increase sales with unrivaled brand protection. Consisting of three product families – food traceability, compliance and risk management and supply chain solutions – ReposiTrak’s integrated, cloud-based applications are supported by an unparalleled team of experts. For more information, please visit https://repositrak.com

