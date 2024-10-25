24 Promising Korean Tech Companies at TechCrunch Disrupt 2024

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechCrunch Disrupt 2024 will feature cutting-edge technology from 24 tech startups from South Korea. The Korea Pavilion is presented by Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), one of the Platinum Partners of TechCrunch Disrupt 2024, in collaboration with KITRI (Korea Information Technology Research Institute), GSBA (The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator), and Dankook University. These startups encompass various tech field, such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Digital Healthcare, Hardware, Mobility, SaaS, and Sustainability and will all be displayed at the Korea Pavilion inside TechCrunch Disrupt.









Explore the Korea Pavilion and discover other events hosted by KOTRA during TechCrunch Disrupt.

Korea Pavilion Tech Companies’ Live Pitch Session Schedule

There will be three pitching events of Korean tech companies at the showcase stage to introduce their companies and showcase their technology and innovation. If interested, check the schedule below.

Live Pitch Session #1 by Korea Pavilion: October 28 (Monday): 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM

Live Pitch Session #2 by Korea Pavilion: October 28 (Monday): 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Live Pitch Session #3 by Korea Pavilion: October 29 (Tuesday): 3:30 PM – 4:00 PM

Exhibitor List

Below is a list of tech companies in the Korea Pavilion, each with a short description of their company and/or their product. Click on the company name to visit their websites.

Artificial Intelligence

1. AIBIZ

DutchBoy: a process diagnostic AI platform that uses sensor data from semiconductor manufacturing equipment to detect anomalies and trace their root causes in real time.

2. AI FOR PET

TTcare : an AI health scan designed to identify abnormal clinical signs in pets, including eyes, skin, teeth, and gait analysis.

MePet: an AI-recommended, orally dissolving film-type pet supplement, providing nutritional benefits and ranked as the #1 seller in South Korea.

3. Apptest.ai

Ptero : AI-powered autonomous app testing on multiple real devices in the cloud for mobile app testing.

Stego: AI-powered/No-Code test case authoring tools for functional and regression testing.

4. Cochl

Cochl.Sense : a sound AI software for providing a general sound understanding capability that is useful for devices such as security cameras and IoT devices.

Cochl Machine Anomaly Detection : a solution for automated machine quality checks through sound analysis.

: a solution for automated machine quality checks through sound analysis. Cochl Factory Safety : a solution for the prevention of accidents in manufacturing lines by detecting screams when an accident occurs.

: a solution for the prevention of accidents in manufacturing lines by detecting screams when an accident occurs. Cochl Nursing Home: a service for nursing home monitoring, providing insights on emergencies and health status.

5. CUBIG

DTS (Data Transform System) : a secure synthetic data generation solution that allows users to generate synthetic data locally without transferring the original data to external servers. The solution features a mouse-based interface, making it easy to generate synthetic data without the need for coding or AI knowledge.

azoo: a comprehensive data solution offering three key services: 1) SynFlow (synthetic data-based data integration service), 2) azoo Data Market (a website for trading synthetic data), and 3) DataXpert (a synthetic data analysis tool based on large language models).

6. Dabeeo

Dabeeo delivers extensive GeoIntelligence through our five core cutting-edge technologies: Super Resolution, Instance Segmentation, Object Detection, 3D Reconstruction, and Change Detection.

7. daol&roadmap

Parking system combines AI camera with LIDAR : All-in-one AI camera to enhance reliability, offering double detection of parking spaces and vehicles through LIDAR sensors and AI image analysis.

8. DEEPX

DX-V3, DX-M1, and DX-H1: NPU-based semiconductors by DEEPX, optimized for AI computation with low power consumption and high performance, supporting SOTA AI algorithms across various applications while achieving GPU -level accuracy and the world’s best power efficiency through integrated software and hardware optimization.

9. KALO

Social Action Platform : A platform service that allows anyone to easily raise their voice and collect and analyze public opinion on it.

: A platform service that allows anyone to easily raise their voice and collect and analyze public opinion on it. Online Survey : An online poll service that allows easy and quick creation of an online survey with AI assistance, and distribute it to the panel of 70,000 people to collect and verify the results.

: An online poll service that allows easy and quick creation of an online survey with AI assistance, and distribute it to the panel of 70,000 people to collect and verify the results. Client Classification Service : A service to classify and manage your customer into various types by creating personality/type tests.

: A service to classify and manage your customer into various types by creating personality/type tests. Public Opinion Analysis Dashboard: A service that automatically visualizes data collected through various KALO tools such as platforms, surveys, client classification service in order to confirm and analyze public opinion trends in groups of interest and regions at a glance.

10. SGLAB

G-Grip: intelligent golf club, seamlessly integrating advanced sensor technology with AI-driven analytics to provide real-time, data-driven insights.

11. ZEZEDU

CherryPot: hyper-personalized math learning and assessment solution that AI automatically recognize and diagnosis students’ problem solving process for secondary school math.

Blockchain, Cybersecurity, and Digital Healthcare

12. EQBR Holdings

EQ Hub: a no-code platform that simplifies Web3 development by streamlining network setup, node operation, and smart contract creation, reducing time, cost, and risk for business.

13. ZKRYPTO

zkFinance : the secure trading platform that ensures trader privacy in a public blockchain environment.

: the secure trading platform that ensures trader privacy in a public blockchain environment. zkVoting : the blockchain online voting/polling system that ensures open and secret voting.

: the blockchain online voting/polling system that ensures open and secret voting. zkDNA: the self-sovereign identity authentication service that only certifies the necessary information based on a Public Digital ID.

14. SSNC

Breezeway: SSNC’s Multiple Secure Single Platform that brings relief to practitioners through the automation of cybersecurity operations, provides a safe business environment against cyberattacks for companies, and introduces a new wave in the security ecosystem.

15. InHandPlus

AI smartwatch for a Personalized Medication Management Solution.

Hardware

16. Advanced View Technology

Micro LED display startup : Micro LED wafer and Micro LED display for mobile and metaverse display.

17. Femtory

Manufacturing of ultra-high-speed/ultra-small silicon-based optical interconnect modules for next-generation communications.

18. MANGOSLAB

Nemonic : a sticky note printing solution for making it easy to make sticky notes.

: a sticky note printing solution for making it easy to make sticky notes. Aesty: a premium hair device for your styling.

19. OPTOELEC

WLO (Wafer Level Optics): an ultra-small optical element that is applied to automotive lighting and smart device sensors.

Mobility, SaaS, and Sustainability

20. Chabot Mobility

Chabot : Integrated mobility service that provides drivers with the services they need in the process of buying, driving, and selling vehicles.

: Integrated mobility service that provides drivers with the services they need in the process of buying, driving, and selling vehicles. Chateamjang, Chabot Prime: Services that allow new and used car dealers to use various services such as customer management, vehicle quotation, and delivery, etc.

21. PLANA

eVTOL: Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing aircraft as a replacement for helicopters and hybrid power modules/packs.

22. EXTORY

BCTO: is B2B SaaS automates the collection and visualization of development data to generate reports, streamlining team management and optimizing resource use.

23. QuantumCat

CO Air Guard : an air purifier specially designed to safeguard individuals in enclosed spaces with high carbon monoxide (CO) exposure risks.

: an air purifier specially designed to safeguard individuals in enclosed spaces with high carbon monoxide (CO) exposure risks. Pet Odor Guard: a compact home appliance designed to eliminate pet odors quickly and effectively.

24. Recycle Ledger

Circular Resource Supply Chain Tracking Platform Service: recording all transaction details of circular resources on the blockchain from emission to recycling and final delivery to the customer.

About Sponsors

KOTRA

KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) is a government-affiliated agency in South Korea specializing in the facilitation and promotion trade and investment. With a network of 129 offices in 84 countries, KOTRA connects businesses and fosters partnerships around the globe. Its primary mission is to facilitate collaboration and bring South Korea’s innovative companies to the international stage.

KITRI

KITRI (The Korea Information Technology Research Institute) is a non-profit organization in South Korea that fosters talent and conducts research in IT, focusing on cybersecurity, software development, and innovation. KITRI aims to promote the growth of the IT industry through education, research, and collaborations with other organizations, often providing training programs, competitions (like hacking or coding contests), and support for young talent and professionals in tech field.

GBSA

GBSA (The Gyeonggido Business & Science Accelerator) is dedicated to driving innovative growth in Gyeonggi Province. Since its establishment as an integrated corporation in 2017, GBSA has positioned itself as a comprehensive support institution for SMEs, providing assistance throughout the entire business cycle.

Dankook University

Dankook University, established in 1947, is one of South Korea’s leading universities. The University’s Startups Support Center serves as a pivotal catalyst for transforming innovative ideas into successful ventures, offering comprehensive support to students, faculty, and local entrepreneurs eager to start their own businesses.

