23-Provider Dermatology Clinic Increases Patient Engagement and Clinic Growth With eClinicalWorks EHR and healow Patient Engagement Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that Skin Solutions Dermatology – a 23-provider Tennessee-based dermatology and skin cancer surgery clinic – is successfully utilizing eClinicalWorks and healow to allow providers to improve efficiency and enhance patient engagement. The dermatology practice reported an increase in monthly online appointments from a few hundred to well over 1,000 with the help of healow Open Access, the online appointment booking solution.





Skin Solutions Dermatology offers medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services to over 69,000 patients in the Tennessee area. The practice started in 2001 in Franklin, Tennessee, and has grown to 11 clinics around middle Tennessee with the help of eClinicalWorks. Since 2007, Skin Solutions Dermatology has utilized eClinicalWorks solutions, leading to the switch to EMR earlier than similar practices. The partnership with eClinicalWorks has enabled the practice to communicate remotely and expand to patients in the broader area.

Using healow Open Access, Skin Solutions Dermatology experienced an increase in online appointment booking, driving higher patient engagement and a reduction in no-show rates and cancellations. With the increased shift towards digital access, patients appreciate the ease of use and ability to book appointments online — creating a patient-focused environment from booking and beyond.

In addition to using healow Open Access, Skin Solutions Dermatology has access to the healow® suite of patient engagement tools, which help improve patient satisfaction and streamline internal processes. This includes:

Messenger , for automated messages to keep in touch with patients.

, for automated messages to keep in touch with patients. healow CHECK-IN , for confirming and checking into appointments digitally.

, for confirming and checking into appointments digitally. healow Pay™, for bill payment that reduces paperwork and increases collections

“Starting out, we were doing a couple hundred, even a dozen online appointments a month, and now we’re doing well over 1,000 online appointments each month, largely due to healow improving its user interface,” said Benjamin Jelsma, chief operations officer at Skin Solutions Dermatology. “54% of appointments that are booked online are booked for within the next two weeks. What that does for us is it allows us to fill any of the holes in our schedule. Patients can find a time that works for them as soon as possible and as it fits into their schedule, which means that there are fewer cancellations, reschedules, and no-shows. Patients can be seen when they want to be seen.”

About Skin Solutions Dermatology

Skin Solutions Dermatology is a medical and cosmetic dermatology practice that provides care to patients across middle Tennessee. Our healthcare team includes Mohs surgeons, dermatologists, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants in order to minimize wait times and maximize care to previously under-served communities. We specialize in patients of all ages and backgrounds, with an emphasis on skin cancer surgery and prevention. For more information, visit skinsolutionsderm.com/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and X.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 180,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.

