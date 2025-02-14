2025 MedDev AI Marketing Summit (San Diego, CA, United States – February 27-28, 2025): Join the Digital Health AI Revolution for Medical Devices – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "2025 MedDev AI Marketing Summit (San Diego, CA, United States - February 27-28, 2025)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The use of AI is the game changer in transforming medical device marketing. It's helping to further understand the needs and preferences of the consumer, patients & HCP in this exciting and ever-evolving industry. But how do we make the best use of all these new (or not-so-new) AI tools to make the most of your digital marketing and customer engagement strategies in 2025 and beyond?
Well, fear not! 2025's MedDev AI Marketing Summit is a fun, interactive 'TED-style' storytelling Summit designed to increase your marketing AI knowledge whether you are a new adopter or a seasoned pro. Speakers will be sharing their stories about how they have embraced and invested in AI, often working to budgets and successfully leveraging AI Tools to help transform and optimize their device marketing strategy.
Don't miss your chance to be part of AI's transformation of medical device marketing. Register today and network with other medical device marketing professionals, hear exciting case studies from other device companies, and learn about the essential tools needed to integrate AI into your existing marketing strategy seamlessly.
Topics to be discussed will include generative AI, responsible AI, chatGPT, brand building and identity, content creation, human-bot Interactions, change management, workflows, marketing operations, influencer marketing, customer experience, ethical concerns and more.
Conference Agenda:
Thursday, February 27th, 2025
- Intro to MedDev AI Marketing Summit 2025
- MedDev AI 2025 Icebreaker Game!
- Chairperson's Opening Remarks
-
Traditional AI v Gen AI: Leveraging AI to Supercharge your Marketing Strategy
- VJ Bala
-
Maximizing the Customer Experience with AI: What I Learned from Walt Disney
- Steven Keller
-
Finding and Implementing an AI Solution (Assistant) with Limited Resources
- Michael Krachon
-
Oralucent - A Case Study in Incorporating AI as a Start-Up
- Hans Kaspersetz
-
Combining Augmented Reality and Artificial Intelligence into Medical Device Marketing
- Malcolm Bohm
-
AI Adoption in MedDev: Proving ROI and Driving Growth
- Kathryn Nunez
-
PANEL: AI vs. Agencies: Cost Savings or Compliance Risks? Will AI Replace Healthcare Marketing Agencies?
- Hans Kaspersetz, Angela Esposito, VJ Bala
-
The Role of Digital Transformation in MedDev Marketing Research
- Alissa Tambone
-
How MedTech Companies Should Think about Data (AI) in the Product Development Life Cycle
- Liam Burns
- Chairperson's Day One Closing Remarks
Friday, February 28th, 2025
- Chairperson's Day Two Opening Remarks
-
Transforming the Consumer, Patient and Clinic Experience using AI in device marketing
- Shalini Chander
-
Healthcare Influencer Marketing and AI: Impactful Advocacy vs. Ethical Dilemmas
- Angela Esposito
-
Legal-Compliance in Healthcare: AI Watch Outs
- Sharon Delshad
-
Panel: What's Next for Gen AI in Medical Device Marketing?
- Michael Krachon, VJ Bala
-
AI for Marketing for MedTech
- Al Horne
-
What Does Gen AI do for the Customer?
- Shalini Chander
- Navigating AI for Commercial Success in Medical Device: 5 Rules
- Chairperson's Closing Remarks & End of Conference
Conference Speakers
- VJ Bala, Resmed, Chief of Staff, Global Marketing
- Steven Keller, Dentsply Sirona, Global Vice President, Customer & Digital Experience
- Michael Krachon, Theragenics Interventional, President
- Malcolm Bohm, StayHealthy Inc, President
- Shalini Chander, Align Technology, Director of Product Management
- Angela Esposito, Convatec, Digital Marketing Manager- Global Ostomy
- Liam Burns, Qaelon Medical, CEO
- Hans Kaspersetz, Oralucent, CEO
- Sharon Delshad, Travere Therapeutics, Director, Legal Affairs, Corporate and Compliance Counsel
- Kathryn Nunez, The Social Selling Agency, Founder
- Al Horne, The APC Group, Founder/CEO
- Alissa Tambone, CEO, Swell Market Research
Who Should Attend:
- Chief Marketing Officer
- Director of Marketing
- Content Director
- Vice President of Creative and Digital Marketing
- Head of Brand and Marketing
- Global Chief Creative Officer
- Director Strategic Communications & Brand
- Managing Director
- Head of Data Science
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pvvf4e
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contacts
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900