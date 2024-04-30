2024 Winners Unveiled for “Best of Weedmaps” Program

Weedmaps celebrates businesses, delivery services, and brands elevating today’s cannabis shopping experience





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestofweedmaps–Today, Weedmaps (Nasdaq:MAPS), a leading online cannabis marketplace for consumers, named the 2024 winners of the “Best of Weedmaps: The People’s Choice” awards. The 2024 program aims to celebrate the businesses, delivery operators and brands who are working to elevate the cannabis shopping experience on the Weedmaps platform.

According to Jackie Gonzalez-Becerra, Vice President of Revenue at Weedmaps, winners of the 2024 Best of Weedmaps award help set the standard for excellence on the Weedmaps platform, as well as within the industry overall.

“These businesses consistently provide outstanding service, top-quality products, and seamless delivery experiences, which are crucial for giving consumers the best shopping experience possible,” Gonzalez-Becerra said. “Weedmaps’ data clearly shows that consumers appreciate businesses that prioritize excellence, consistency, timely communication, and top-notch product inventory, highlighting the importance of a superior shopping journey in today’s competitive market.”

Below are a few of the stats* that helped boost this year’s winners:

Dispensaries: 2024 winners in the dispensary category had 6x more orders than their fellow semifinalists, and 12x more orders than non-recognized dispensaries.

than their fellow semifinalists, and than non-recognized dispensaries. Winners had 3x more deals claimed than their semifinalist competitors, and 8x more deals claimed than non-recognized dispensaries. Deliveries Winners in the delivery service category had 2x more orders than semifinalists, and 3x more orders than non-recognized delivery services.

than semifinalists, and than non-recognized delivery services. Winners also had 2x more deals claimed on the Weedmaps platform than Best of Weedmaps semifinalists, and 3x more deals claimed than non-recognized delivery services. Brands Winners in the 2024 brand category had 7x more brand page “follows” on their brand page than semifinalists, and 121x more brand page “follows ” than non-recognized brands.

on their brand page than semifinalists, and ” than non-recognized brands. Best of Weedmaps brand winners also had 5x more items ordered than semifinalists and 50x more ordered items than brands not recognized for a 2024 award.

In order to assess this year’s winners, Weedmaps used a methodology matrix that considered a variety of factors including listing quality on the Weedmaps platform, customer service ratings, and consumer engagement. Public voting took place in January and February of 2024, with consumer votes helping to determine the winners through number of orders, favoriting and following businesses, and reviews. To view the full list of this year’s winners, and for more information on Best of Weedmaps, visit: weedmaps.com/best-of-wm.

*Data based on comparison of 2024 BoWM (Best of Weedmaps) winners, vs. semifinalists, and those who did not qualify for the BoWM program this year; data collected during BoWM voting and engagement tracking period from January 29-February 29, 2024.

