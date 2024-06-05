2024 NBA Finals Venues Leverage MatSing Lens Antennas for 5G Connectivity

Deployments at American Airlines Center and TD Garden are a Slam Dunk for Speed and Capacity

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of high-capacity lens antenna technology, today announced that both venues for the upcoming NBA Finals leverage its patented lens antenna technology to deliver advanced mobile connectivity.





The NBA’s Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics will compete for the coveted Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy starting June 6th in a highly anticipated 7-game series at the American Airlines Center and TD Garden. Connectivity will allow everyone to share their game-day moments, update social media channels, check statistics online, place orders for food and beverage within the venues, and access public safety and first responders if needed.

“In today’s connected venues, ultra-fast 5G connectivity is a technological advancement that elevates the game-day and event experience for fans and patrons,” said Bo Larsson, MatSing CEO. “We are pleased to be an integral part of the networks at the NBA Finals venues this year. With a limited number of antenna locations, our multibeam lens antennas enable high sectorization for all three carriers on the neutral-host network in each of the venues. The networks, designed for 60+ zones at both TD Garden and American Airlines Center, ensure maximized spectrum utilization for the carriers and a connected experience for the teams and fan base.”

MatSing’s lens antennas cover the seating areas and floor at both American Airlines Center and TD Garden, with support for low and mid bands for all carriers.

