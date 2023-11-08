2024 NAPE Summit Attendee Registration Surges 47% Over Prior Year

The world’s largest prospect energy expo returns to Houston Feb. 7-9.

FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Bitcoin–NAPE — where deals happen — is packing Houston’s George R. Brown Convention Center with dealmakers and decision-makers from companies large and small representing all facets of energy. As of NAPE’s “preferred rate” deadline, registration for the 2024 NAPE Summit is up a whopping 47% compared with the same time frame for the 2023 expo.









“This impressive increase in attendees serves as a testament to the value this premier event brings to the energy sector,” said NAPE Vice President Le’Ann Callihan. “For over three decades, NAPE has created a high-energy marketplace that brings together buyers, sellers, financiers and service providers to learn, share ideas, network and make deals happen.”

Prospect generators have always been the backbone of NAPE. In addition to oil and gas prospects, the expanding NAPE Hubs will focus on Renewable Energy, Bitcoin Mining and — new for 2024 — Minerals & Nonoperating. Summit is also the ideal place to showcase the latest energy innovations, technologies and services, enabling exhibitors to tap into NAPE’s vast network of attendees, expand business opportunities and contribute to industry advancement.

“One of the things that makes NAPE so special is it is hosted by the energy industry, for the energy industry, with proceeds benefiting the energy industry,” said NAPE Director Drew Guntert. “NAPE net profits are distributed directly to our partners — AAPL, IPAA, SEG and AAPG, respected associations that champion the energy industry at large through education, legislative advocacy, technical publications, scholarships and more.”

To register as an attendee, please visit NAPEexpo.com. For booth inquiries, please email exhibits@NAPEexpo.com or submit a form. Act fast — NAPE Summit priority rates end Dec. 8, 2023.

For media inquiries, contact PR@NAPEexpo.com.

About NAPE

The largest energy prospect expo in the world, NAPE was founded in 1993 by the American Association of Professional Landmen and now includes the Independent Petroleum Association of America, Society of Exploration Geophysicists and American Association of Petroleum Geologists as partners. The annual NAPE Summit brings together prospects and all the key players needed to evaluate, facilitate and execute deals. The 2024 NAPE Summit is Feb. 7-9 at the GRB Convention Center in Houston. To stay connected with NAPE, please visit NAPEexpo.com and follow NAPE on X @NAPE_EXPO, Facebook @NAPEexpo, Instagram @napeexpo and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Caleb Rogers



817-847-7700



crogers@napeexpo.com