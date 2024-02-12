2023 North America Robot Orders Down 30% Over Record 2022, According to the Association for Advancing Automation

Annual 2023 sales near equal for automotive and non-automotive industries; Q4 numbers show possible return to positive with 20% growth over Q3 2023

ANN ARBOR, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#A3automate–After record orders in both 2021 and 2022, robot sales in North American declined by 30% in 2023, according to the latest report from the Association for Advancing Automation (A3). Companies purchased 31,159 robots in 2023, compared to 44,196 ordered in 2022 and 39,708 in 2021. These 2023 orders were divided almost equally among automotive (15,723 robots sold) and non-automotive companies (15,436 robots sold), a 34% drop in sales to automotive OEMs and automotive suppliers over 2022 and a 25% total decrease in all other industries.





“While robot sales naturally ebb and flow, the return to more typical robot sales after the last two record years can likely be attributed to a few obvious issues: a slow U.S. economy, higher interest rates and even the over purchasing of robots in 2022 from supply chain concerns,” said Jeff Burnstein, president of A3. “We’ve seen a slowdown in the manufacturing of electronic vehicles this year along with fewer new distribution centers, both likely reducing the demand for robots. From what we’re hearing in our member surveys and at recent events, however, optimism is strong for growth, potentially picking up in the second half of the year. In fact, we anticipate record numbers at our Automate Show in May as more companies prepare for new automation projects.”

Metals, All Other Industries category increase in annual and Q4 over Q3 2023 sales



In 2023, the strongest demand for robots from non-automotive companies came from the metal industry, followed by semiconductor & electronics/photonics; food & consumer goods; life sciences, pharmaceutical and biomedical, plastics & rubber, and others.

While each of these industries showed an overall decline compared to 2022, the last three months of the year saw higher sales in automotive (both OEM and components), metals, semiconductor & electronics/photonics, plastics & rubbers, metals and the All Other Industries category, resulting in an increase of 20% over the previous quarter (Q3 2023). The All Other Industries category includes companies in areas such as construction, hospitality and agriculture, typically newer to robotics.

“While robotic sales were down over the year, 2023 ended with both an increase over the previous quarter and a nearly equal number of sales from automotive and non-automotive companies,” Burnstein said. “Both are promising signs that more industries are becoming increasingly comfortable with automation overall. While we expect to see automotive orders rise again, there’s little doubt that orders will increase from all non-automotive industries as they recognize how robots can help them overcome their unique challenges.”

Automate Show for All Industries



Companies seeking new automated solutions can learn about the latest offerings at the Automate Show, the largest robotics and automation trade show in North America, May 6-9, 2024, in Chicago. The event delivers the latest automation technology from more than 750 leading exhibitors—from cutting-edge robotics and motion control to vision and artificial intelligence (AI) innovations—for a wide variety of industries and applications. Registration is open at https://www.automateshow.com

About Association for Advancing Automation (A3)



The Association for Advancing Automation (A3) is the leading global advocate for the benefits of automating. A3 promotes automation technologies and ideas that transform the way business is done. Members of A3 represent over 1280 manufacturers, component suppliers, system integrators, end users, academic institutions, research groups and consulting firms that drive automation forward worldwide.

A3 hosts a number of industry-leading events, including Automate 2024 (May 6-9, 2024, in Chicago), The International Robot Safety Conference (October 1-3, Cincinnati, Ohio); Autonomous Mobile Robot & Logistics Conference (October 8-10, 2024, Memphis, Tennessee); and the A3 Business Forum (January 20-22, 2025, Orlando, Florida).

Contacts

For More Information



Jackie Rose



Association for Advancing Automation



(734) 929-3264



jrose@automate.org

Kelly Wanlass



HCI Marketing and Communications, Inc.



(801) 602-4723



kelly@hcimarketing.com