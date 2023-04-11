2023 is the “Year of the Quantum Dot” with Several Major Milestones for Nanosys’ Quantum Dot Technology in the Display Market

SILICON VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Nanosys, the world’s largest independent Quantum Dot company, today announced a milestone in Quantum Dot technology commercialization with the launch of the 1,000th unique quantum dot display product since 2013.

Nanosys offers Quantum Dot (QD) solutions that enable best-in-class performance for displays of all types, including LCDs, miniLEDs, OLEDs, microLEDs, and nanoLEDs. The company’s tier-one customer base includes all top-10 global television brands and four of the top-five IT brands. Specific brands shipping end-user display products that utilize Nanosys’ quantum dot technologies include Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL, Hisense, Acer, ASUS, and Phillips.

“2023 is the year of the quantum dot and Nanosys is uniquely positioned to enable our top-tier display customers to deliver both the best display image quality and greatest value to consumers,” said Bruce Berkoff, Chairman of the LCD TV Association and Nanosys board member. “Nanosys is the global innovation leader in quantum dot technology and materials with over 1,000 product design-ins, more than 140 tons of QD materials shipped, and more than 800 unique patents.”

Nanosys believes that its position as an innovation leader in quantum dot technology sets it apart from competitors, enabling it to offer customers unparalleled solutions tailored to their specific needs. Nanosys remains relentlessly focused on applying its growing capabilities to deliver customer satisfaction, bringing innovative QD display product solutions to the market with partners and channels globally. The company’s commitment to advanced R&D and the applications of that R&D into innovative products allows Nanosys to enable its partners to deliver the best value and image quality with its cutting-edge solutions.

LCD TV represents a massive market opportunity for quantum dot technology. Over 250 million LCD TV panels are sold each year and those panels continue to get larger each year as bigger TVs become increasingly affordable. As a result, TVs are by far the largest contributor to area growth in the industry, making up over 75% of the 200 million square meters of LCD area produced annually.

As the installed base of over $200B of LCD factories, with over 300 million square meters of capacity, looks for opportunities to extend the useful, profitable life of their investment, they are finding excellent value in QD technology. Nanosys QDEF™ quantum dot film technology can be added to an LCD fab with near-zero dollars in capex while the differentiated viewing experience enables brands to deliver a low-cost premium experience to consumers. As TV makers continue to adopt the technology, we expect the current annual increase in quantum dot TVs to lead to a rising S-curve of QD penetration in the TV space followed by notebooks and monitors. As the growth in QD displays accelerates throughout 2023, it will become more and more obvious to display industry observers that 2023 is truly the year of the Quantum Dot.

About Nanosys

Nanosys, Inc. is the innovation and volume leader in developing and delivering quantum dot (QD) technology to the display industry. As of 2023, industry-leading consumer electronics brands have shipped more than 70 million devices in over 1,000 unique products from tablets to monitors and TVs based on Nanosys’ proprietary quantum dot technology. Nanosys’ growth acceleration is driven by the adoption of QD technologies in displays which is expected to continue growing at a double-digit CAGR over the next 4 years. Founded and headquartered in California’s Silicon Valley, it operates a state-of-the-art quantum dot nanomaterials fab and has a robust and attractive intellectual property portfolio. The company owns or has exclusive license rights to more than 800 issued and pending patents worldwide, enabling it to serve customers seamlessly across the display supply chain and product market as well as pursue long-term growth opportunities beyond displays.

