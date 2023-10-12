2023 Healthcare Index from Tagger Highlights Influencer Marketing Trends

Latest Report Provides Insights for Dermatology Brands to Optimize Influencer Campaigns

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tagger by Sprout Social, the global technology leader in making influencer marketing more intelligent, today releases its 2023 Healthcare Influencer Marketing Index, which looks closely at what drives dermatology brands’ success. The report identifies best practices for these brands as they continue to refine and optimize marketing campaigns, focusing on the best content and influencers performing best.

Healthcare brands face unique challenges compared to other industries regarding influencer marketing. When crafting campaigns, they must prioritize patient privacy, regulatory compliance, and ethical standards. However, the benefits of influencer partnerships far outweigh the challenges, as brands can drive education and awareness to their target audiences via influencer-driven content.

“Influencers build trusted relationships with their followers, which makes them extremely useful for dermatology brands as they look to drive awareness of practices, products, and treatments,” said Dave Dickman, Head of Global Sales and Services, Influencer Marketing. “With this latest Index, we looked closely at the brands that are having succession partnering with influencers to drive education and awareness of their offerings and skin concerns or conditions. The data paints a complete picture of who’s having conversations and on what platforms.”

Leveraging Tagger’s social intelligence engine, Signals, the Healthcare Index looks at data dermatology brands need to know today to build traction via the creator economy. The report identifies the following key takeaways from more than 138,000 creators with 1 million dermatology-related posts:

Beauty and Lifestyle Influencers Lead the Way: Beauty influencers post the most about dermatology brands, followed by Lifestyle, Healthcare and Sports and Fitness. However, Lifestyle influencers have the highest engagement rate at 1.89%.

Beauty influencers post the most about dermatology brands, followed by Lifestyle, Healthcare and Sports and Fitness. However, Lifestyle influencers have the highest engagement rate at 1.89%. Video on Top: As noted with our other Indices, video is king for brands today. Instagram Reels and TikTok Videos have the highest engagement rates of all content types for dermatology brands. This makes sense for healthcare as video allows influencers to provide more narrative around why they use specific products and the results.

As noted with our other Indices, video is king for brands today. Instagram Reels and TikTok Videos have the highest engagement rates of all content types for dermatology brands. This makes sense for healthcare as video allows influencers to provide more narrative around why they use specific products and the results. Nano to Mid-Tier Influencers Perform Well: Engagement rates for nano- to mid-sized influencers posting about dermatology brands are very impressive. Nano-influencers see engagement rates of 4.58%, meaning their content is resonating with audiences and resulting in actions taken.

“Influencer marketing is becoming a necessity for dermatology and aesthetics brands, providing an authentic and effective way to drive consideration for their products,” said Corey Martin, Managing Director of Creator Marketing at Lippe Taylor. “We use Tagger to help clients in the space identify the right partners and content for their marketing goals and strategies, leveraging data from the platform for the best results. The new Index provides insights for future campaign planning and helps us bring even more value to our clients.”

For Tagger’s full 2023 Healthcare Influencer Marketing Report, visit: https://www.taggermedia.com/research/global-industry-report-healthcare-index-2023.

About the Data

The data referenced in the 2023 Healthcare Influencer Marketing Report was collected via Tagger’s social intelligence engine, Signals. It looks at dermatology-related posts from influencers globally across social platforms from January 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023.

About Tagger by Sprout Social

Tagger by Sprout Social is a global leader in revolutionizing how top brands and agencies harness data and analytics to drive creator and influencer marketing strategies. Trusted by global enterprises, Tagger is a disruptive SaaS solution that offers unparalleled expertise. Leveraging API partnerships with major social channels, Tagger connects millions of brand and influencer profiles to billions of social data points, offering the industry’s most robust social intelligence and actionable insights. Tagger’s platform provides powerful analytics, all-in-one capabilities, and strategic integrations for efficient campaign workflows. To learn more, visit www.taggermedia.com.

Contacts

Katie Huff



Trevelino/Keller



404.214.0722



khuff@trevelinokeller.com