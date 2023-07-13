2023 / 2024 Applied Industrial Technologies Product Catalog Now Available

– Includes More Than 30,000 Industrial & Maintenance Products –

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) has introduced its new 2023 / 2024 Applied® Product Catalog. This latest edition – which celebrates the company’s 100 years of strength and leadership in industrial distribution – features more than 30,000 of its most popular items for all types of maintenance and repair operations.





Representing more than 210 leading and trusted brands / manufacturers, the catalog contains a wide assortment of bearings, belts, hoses, motors, drives, power transmission products, hydraulic and pneumatic components, tools, lubricants, maintenance products, safety and PPE items, janitorial supplies, and more. The catalog again includes a valuable 48-page Technical Section with formulas, conversion tables, selection guides, troubleshooting guides, MRO tips, and other important information for product and systems knowledge.

“ Our catalog offering is a strong representation of our comprehensive product portfolio,” said Jason Vasquez, Vice President – Sales & Marketing. “ These are our best-selling products, and each has been carefully chosen for its proven name-brand quality as well as utility in MRO applications. Customers continue to rely on the valuable Technical Section for quick reference to their MRO questions. In addition, the catalog is well organized to help maintenance professionals save time and money when searching for replacement parts and supplies.”

The catalog is supported by more than 300 Applied® service centers throughout the country. Stop by to pick up a free print copy, request online at www.applied.com/requestacatalog or call 866-351-3464. The catalog is also offered digitally through the mobile app available in the App Store® or Google Play™ or online at https://catalog.applied.com. The digital catalog includes instant Applied.com access with full shopping capabilities and easy ordering.

About Applied®



Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading value-added distributor and technical solutions provider of industrial motion, fluid power, flow control, automation technologies, and related maintenance supplies. Our leading brands, specialized services, and comprehensive knowledge serve MRO and OEM end users in virtually all industrial markets through our multi-channel capabilities that provide choice, convenience, and expertise. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

