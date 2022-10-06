2022 Standby & Guarantee Forum (New York, United States – October 18, 2022) – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “2022 Standby & Guarantee Forum” conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The 2022 Standby & Guarantee Forum – New York will be held at the offices of Hogan Lovells (390 Madison Ave.) plus virtually via Zoom on October 18th.

For over two decades the organizer has brought together the community of experts in the SBLC and demand guarantee business for pointed talks, networking, and solutions at this conference. The topics range from sound drafting practices, growing digitization, SWIFT updates, ISDGP, and beyond.

Many attendees will also join the Letter of Credit Law Summit and Annual Trade Finance Compliance Conference on the following days (October 19-20 – different locations). Please note this event will be held under Chatham House Rule.

What to Expect

A Dynamic & Instructional environment

Collegial atmosphere conducive to real conversations

Gain understanding of future trends as they impact your daily operational work

A unique cross section of legal, operations, and compliance with a focus on solutions for practical implementation.

Who Should Attend:

Banking Staff – including operations staff and management, any staff included in trade transactions.

Corporate – Sales, services, FinTech, and industries using SBLCs and Guarantees

In-house Counsel for financial institutions

Lawyers outside of banking institutions dealing regularly with trade transactions

Government Personnel dealing with regional or global concerns in cross border finance

Industry – Real Estate, Film, and beyond

Agenda:

Note: Program is subject to change

8:30 – 9:00 Registration & Check-In

9:00 – 9:10 Welcome & Introduction

Welcome Remarks: Michael BYRNE (IIBLP)

9:10 – 10:00 Hot Topics

10:00 – 10:45 Pivotal Standby Cases Impacting Practice

10:45 – 11:15 Coffee & Networking Break

11:15 – 12:15 Digitization of Standbys & Guarantees

12:15 – 1:00 Looking out for Applicants & Beneficiaries

1:00 – 2:00 Lunch Break

2:00 – 2:45 Counteracting Counter Undertaking Confusion

2:45 – 3:45 Traps & Challenges in Guarantee & Standby Practice

3:45 – 4:15 Coffee & Networking Break

4:15 – 4:45 SWIFT MT Update & The Future of Trade Messaging

4:45 – 5:45 Cases of Significance for Guarantee Practice

5:45 – 6:00 Summary of Critical Issues, Raffle Draw, and Closing Remarks

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eu6338

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com



Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager



press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470



For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630



For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900