2022 Governance, Risk, and Control Conference Provides a Customized Learning Experience

ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–With a mission to create an encouraging and supportive environment for professionals of all experience levels, the annual Governance, Risk, and Control (GRC) Conference, 22-24 August 2022, jointly presented by ISACA and The Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA), will be available for both in-person attendance in Orlando, FL, and as an inclusive, online experience for a global, virtual audience. GRC 2022 will unite leading minds in governance, risk, and control from all over the world to expand networks of professionals, sharpen attendee’s skillsets, navigate challenges, and explore solutions together.

Sessions will be focused on core GRC principles and how they correlate to cybersecurity, data, technology trends, building professional teams, and personal career development. Various topics include bias in information security, privacy, retaining team members in a time of stress and burnout, DevSecOps, leadership models, the Internet of Things, blockchain, GRC in the cloud, data management, Environmental and Social Governance (ESG) programs, auditing COVID-19 resiliency at an organization, cyber risk quantification, third-party risk management, and more. Rather than traditional tracks, sessions will be tagged with one or more themes to allow attendees to accomplish their educational goals. The topic themes include:

Governance

Risk

Compliance

Cybersecurity

Tech Trends

Data

Leadership

The conference’s opening keynote will be delivered by Meredith Broussard, data journalist, associate professor at the Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute of New York University, research director at the NYU Alliance for Public Interest Technology, and author. Her presentation, “Artificial Unintelligence: How Computers Misunderstand the World,” will focus on the idea that our collective enthusiasm for applying computer technology to every aspect of life has resulted in a tremendous amount of poorly designed systems and reminds us that there are fundamental limits to what we can (and should) do with technology.

Delivering the closing keynote will be software engineer, serial entrepreneur, and investor Lital Marom. In her presentation, “Exponential Transformation: Shaping Digital Transformation in 2022,” Marom will explore shifts in thinking models and business models as well as the fundamental principles that separate successful companies from the rest in our digital economy.

Michael A. Echols, CISSP, MBA, CEO of Max Cybersecurity LLC, a critical infrastructure protection expert who has served as a cybersecurity leader at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, will deliver the third keynote address, “Leading Up – Building a Resilience Culture,” that will inspire attendees to build a culture of cybersecurity at their organizations, while strengthening their teams and leadership skills.

Two in-person workshops are also offered before the conference on Sunday, 21 August for GRC conference attendees: “Supply Chain Risk Management,” with instructor Lisa Young, CISA, CISM, CISSP, Vice President, Cyber Risk Engineering of Axio, and “Examining Cybersecurity Concepts: Are You Up to the Challenge?” with instructor Megan Hall, CPA, CIA, CISA, Chief Information Officer at First National Bank of Paragould.

Attendees can earn up to 17 hours of continuing professional education (CPE) credits for attending the conference, and an additional 7 CPE credits for attending a pre-conference workshop. Registration for GRC Conference 2022 will close on Thursday, 18 August. Early registration discount of US$300 ends 30 July. For more information about the GRC Conference, visit the event pages at ISACA or The IIA.

