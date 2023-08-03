20-Provider FQHC Transitions to eClinicalWorks EHR and healow to Improve Patient Experiences

eClinicalWorks modernizes processes and increases efficiencies for Midland Community Healthcare Services

Established in 2003, MCHS specializes in providing services to individuals and families with limited resources or other barriers to care to improve overall health status. To better serve the community, MCHS is utilizing eClinicalWorks Cloud and V12 to further help the practice better serve their patient populations through real-time cloud intelligence and enhanced usability. The EHR offers a fully integrated solution for medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health to meet the unique needs of health centers.

“As an FQHC, it is especially important to utilize innovative unified EHR solutions that are geared towards the unique needs of health centers,” said Jon Calder, CIO of Midland Community Healthcare Services. “Before eClinicalWorks, we used a different EHR system that required us to add-on third party applications. eClinicalWorks is helping us to improve, operational efficiency in our day-to-day workflows, which is ultimately enhancing patient outcomes, with one unified solution.”

Additionally, MCHS can now leverage the healow® suite of patient engagement tools — a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals and health systems — including:

healow CHECK-IN™ : healow CHECK-IN lets patients securely check in for their appointments from a smartphone or computer before an appointment. The contactless solution minimizes in-office delays and allows patients to update information from their own home.

: healow CHECK-IN lets patients securely check in for their appointments from a smartphone or computer before an appointment. The contactless solution minimizes in-office delays and allows patients to update information from their own home. healow Sign : healow Sign allows providers to create online forms that patients can complete and sign with the healow App . Patients no longer have to print, scan, fax or email signed documents. Additionally, providers can easily add the completed form to the patient record.

: healow Sign allows providers to create online forms that patients can complete and sign with the healow . Patients no longer have to print, scan, fax or email signed documents. Additionally, providers can easily add the completed form to the patient record. healow Survey : healow Survey removes the need for paper-based surveys and increases survey response rate and accuracy. With instant, accurate translation services for 14 different languages built into the system, it’s easy to create a digital survey to meet the needs patients across multiple populations.

: healow Survey removes the need for paper-based surveys and increases survey response rate and accuracy. With instant, accurate translation services for 14 different languages built into the system, it’s easy to create a digital survey to meet the needs patients across multiple populations. healow TeleVisits™: healow TeleVisits is a HIPAA-compliant telehealth tool that integrates with any EHR for a seamless digital experience.

Learn more about the eClinicalWorks suite of health IT solutions at www.eclinicalworks.com and more about the healow suite of patient engagement solutions at www.plus.healow.com.

About Midland Community Healthcare Services

Midland Community Healthcare Services provides affordable, comprehensive, accessible, culturally appropriate, cost-effective primary health care to residents mainly in Midland County. They provide services to individuals and families with limited resources or other barriers to care in order to improve overall health status. For more information, visit https://midlandchs.org/.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 physicians and 850,000 medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges of 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at www.plus.healow.com.

