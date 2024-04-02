1stWest M&A Names Bryan Taylor as a New Managing Director

Bryan Taylor’s Expertise is Expansive, With Decades of M&A Work in Telecom, Cloud technology, Cybersecurity, IT Services, and AI

EVERGREEN, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—1stWest Mergers and Acquisitions announced today that it has named Bryan Taylor as a new Managing Director. Bryan will focus on Telecom, Cloud Technology, Cybersecurity, IT Services, and AI, sectors where Bryan has 25 years of experience as an accomplished deal execution leader in buy and sell transactions.





Previously, Bryan worked as a financial analyst for Century Telephone Enterprises (a.k.a. CenturyLink and Lumen). After an initial six years mastering the telecom sector, Bryan joined CenturyLink’s M&A team to facilitate carve-out acquisitions of access lines. Over 22 years on CenturyLink’s M&A team, Bryan participated in acquisitions and divestitures with more than $80 billion in deal value, during which Bryan led the transformative acquisitions of Qwest and Embarq. Moving into data centers and managed services, Bryan led the acquisition of Savvis. Then for the following 10 years, Bryan’s expertise expanded into Cloud technology, Cybersecurity, and IT Services, as he led acquisitions that expanded the company service offerings and technical capabilities.

“As a new Managing Director, Bryan will continue to leverage his vast deal execution and strategic acumen, to help our clients achieve their strategic and valuation objectives,” said Ted Rieple, 1stWest M&A’s Managing Partner. “Bryan has decades of successful experience navigating complex transactions, and we are honored to bring him onto our team.”

About 1stWest M&A

1stWest Mergers & Acquisitions is a full service, international investment banking and advisory firm, focused on the lower middle-market of companies with sales of $10 to $200 million. For many years, 1stWest M&A has offered a specialty practice in numerous areas, ranging from IT and AI to building material distribution and manufacturing. The firm offers an expansive platform of business solutions to assist owners and shareholders in selling their companies, determining their market value, engaging in recapitalizations, acquiring other businesses, or raising growth capital. With Managing Directors in the US, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile, 1stWest M&A is uniquely positioned to serve its clients around the globe. Learn more: www.1stwestma.com

