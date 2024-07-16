Home Business Wire 1stDibs to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024
1stDibs to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 6, 2024

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–1stdibs.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: DIBS), a leading marketplace for extraordinary design, plans to release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024 in a press release before the market opens. The press release can be accessed at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com).


1stDibs will also host an earnings webcast to discuss those results at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day, which will be accessible via the company’s Investor Relations website.

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call, for one year thereafter.

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Kevin LaBuz, Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Development

investors@1stdibs.com

Media:

Jennifer Miller

jennifer.miller@1stdibs.com

