1stDibs Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1stdibs.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS), a leading online marketplace for luxury design products ("1stDibs" or the "Company"), today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.



Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue was $22.8 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was $16.5 million, an increase of 10% year-over-year.
  • Gross margin was 72.3%, compared to 71.5% in the fourth quarter 2023.
  • GAAP net loss was $5.2 million compared to a net loss of $2.9 million in the fourth quarter 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was $(1.6) million and (7.2)%, respectively, compared to $(1.7) million and (8.1)%, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2023.
  • Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments totaled $103.9 million as of December 31, 2024.

Full Year 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Net revenue was $88.3 million, an increase of 4% year-over-year.
  • Gross profit was $63.4 million, an increase of 6% year-over-year.
  • Gross margin was 71.9%, compared to 70.3% in the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • GAAP net loss was $18.6 million, compared to $22.7 million in the year ended December 31, 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin was $(8.0) million and (9.1)%, respectively, compared to $(13.3) million and (15.8)%, respectively, in the year ended December 31, 2023.

"2024 marked a turning point, highlighted by our highest GMV growth in three years in the fourth quarter," said David Rosenblatt, 1stDibs Chief Executive Officer. "Market share gains and a return to revenue growth in 2024 despite a challenging market are clear signals that our strategy is working. We’re excited to continue driving progress in 2025."

Tom Etergino, Chief Financial Officer of 1stDibs said, "We achieved significant progress in 2024, reducing operating expenses for the second consecutive year and delivering our strongest Adjusted EBITDA margins since becoming a public company. As we enter 2025, our focus remains on driving operating leverage and maintaining disciplined expense management."

Other Recent Business Highlights and Fourth Quarter Key Operating Metrics

  • Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") was $94.5 million, an increase of 9% year-over-year.
  • Number of Orders was approximately 37K, an increase of 7% year-over-year.
  • Active Buyers was approximately 64K, an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

The Company’s first quarter 2025 guidance is below.

 

Q1 2025 Guidance

GMV

$90 million - $96 million

Net revenue

$21.7 million - $22.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)

(12%) - (8%)

Actual results may differ materially from our Financial Guidance and Outlook as a result of, among other things, the factors described under “Forward-Looking Statements” below.

A GAAP reconciliation to our non-GAAP guidance measure (adjusted EBITDA) is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the potential variability and uncertainty of expenses that may be incurred in the future. Stock-based compensation expense is impacted by the timing of employee stock transactions, the future fair market value of our common stock, and our future hiring and retention needs, all of which are difficult to predict and subject to change. We have provided a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in the financial statement tables for our historical non-GAAP financial results included in this press release.

Webcast Information

1stDibs will host a webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and year ended 2024 financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors and participants can access the webcast at the 1stDibs Investor Relations website (investors.1stdibs.com). A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the webcast, for one year thereafter.

Disclosure Information

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, 1stDibs announces material information to the public through a variety of means, including filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, company blog posts, public conference calls and webcasts, as well as the investor relations website.

About 1stDibs

1stDibs is a leading online marketplace for connecting design lovers with highly coveted sellers and makers of vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, art, jewelry, watches and fashion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains or references "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable federal and state securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include statements relating to our financial guidance for the first quarter of 2025 and underlying assumptions; our ability to improve customer engagement and frequency; our ability to align our resources with strategic growth and profitability; and the impact of our marketing efforts. Any statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans, objectives of management for future operations, long term operating expenses, and expectations for capital requirements, may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as: "accelerate," "anticipate," "believe," "can," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "demand," "estimate," "expand," "expect," "focus," "intend," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "progress," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms, or other comparable terminology or similar expressions intended to identify statements about the future.

These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: (1) our continued efforts to lay the foundation for future growth; (2) our focus on efficiency and steps to align our expenses to current demand and the impact thereof; (3) our progress towards reaccelarating sustainable growth, reducing our cost, increasing operating leverage, and re-engineering our cost base; (4) the implementation of our stock repurchase program; and (5) our future results of operations and financial position, including our financial guidance and outlook. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be accurate. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events and if these prove to be inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections. Investors are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from those discussed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the following: (1) our ability to execute our business plan and strategies to achieve our strategic initiatives; (2) our ability to achieve future growth; (3) our ability to enhance GMV growth and shareholder value; (4) our ability to effectively manage costs; (5) our ability to execute our stock repurchase program; (6) our ability to reduce operating costs and realign investment priorities; and (7) macroeconomic conditions or geopolitical events or similar risks, as well as other risks, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other periodic reports and filings we make with the SEC. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, achievements, or events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will occur. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Key Operating Metrics Definitions

Gross Merchandise Value

We define Gross Merchandise Value ("GMV") as the total dollar value from items sold by our sellers through 1stDibs in a given month, minus cancellations within that month, and excluding shipping and U.S. sales taxes. GMV includes all sales reported to us by our sellers, whether transacted through the 1stDibs marketplace or reported as an offline sale. We view GMV as a measure of the total economic activity generated by our online marketplace, and as an indicator of the scale and growth of our online marketplace and the health of our ecosystem. Our historical performance for GMV may not be indicative of future performance in GMV.

Number of Orders

We define Number of Orders as the total number of orders placed or reported through the 1stDibs marketplace in a given month, minus cancellations within that month. Our historical performance for Number of Orders may not be indicative of future performance in Number of Orders.

Active Buyers

We define Active Buyers as buyers who have made at least one purchase through our online marketplace during the 12 months ended on the last day of the period presented, net of cancellations. A buyer is identified by a unique email address; thus an Active Buyer could have more than one account if they were to use a separate unique email address to set up each account. We believe this metric reflects scale, engagement and brand awareness, and our ability to convert user activity on our online marketplace into transactions. Our historical performance for Active Buyers may not be indicative of future performance in new Active Buyers.

1STDIBS.COM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

December 31, 2024

 

December 31, 2023

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

25,964

 

 

$

37,395

 

Short-term investments

 

77,919

 

 

 

101,926

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $13 and $188 at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

490

 

 

 

643

 

Prepaid expenses

 

2,859

 

 

 

3,032

 

Receivables from payment processors

 

2,833

 

 

 

2,670

 

Other current assets

 

1,799

 

 

 

2,214

 

Total current assets

 

111,864

 

 

 

147,880

 

Restricted cash, non-current

 

3,657

 

 

 

3,580

 

Property and equipment, net

 

3,564

 

 

 

3,384

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

19,728

 

 

 

19,655

 

Goodwill

 

4,232

 

 

 

4,116

 

Other assets

 

2,713

 

 

 

2,200

 

Total assets

$

145,758

 

 

$

180,815

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

2,228

 

 

$

3,580

 

Payables due to sellers

 

8,605

 

 

 

6,521

 

Accrued expenses

 

11,475

 

 

 

10,883

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

4,186

 

 

 

3,107

 

Other current liabilities

 

1,965

 

 

 

3,618

 

Total current liabilities

 

28,459

 

 

 

27,709

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

17,970

 

 

 

18,812

 

Other liabilities

 

24

 

 

 

6

 

Total liabilities

 

46,453

 

 

 

46,527

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; zero shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023; 42,271,388 and 40,738,619 shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively; and 35,827,866 and 39,915,136 outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

422

 

 

 

407

 

Treasury stock, at cost; 6,443,522 and 823,483 shares as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

 

(31,618

)

 

 

(3,496

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

463,224

 

 

 

451,282

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(332,352

)

 

 

(313,719

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

(371

)

 

 

(186

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

99,305

 

 

 

134,288

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

145,758

 

 

$

180,815

 

1STDIBS.COM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Net revenue

$

22,770

 

 

$

20,922

 

 

$

88,257

 

 

$

84,684

 

Cost of revenue

 

6,311

 

 

 

5,967

 

 

 

24,831

 

 

 

25,111

 

Gross profit

 

16,459

 

 

 

14,955

 

 

 

63,426

 

 

 

59,573

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Sales and marketing

 

10,504

 

 

 

8,633

 

 

 

38,084

 

 

 

36,640

 

Technology development

 

5,479

 

 

 

4,445

 

 

 

21,165

 

 

 

21,644

 

General and administrative

 

6,616

 

 

 

6,264

 

 

 

27,372

 

 

 

28,587

 

Provision for transaction losses

 

837

 

 

 

789

 

 

 

3,020

 

 

 

3,729

 

Total operating expenses

 

23,436

 

 

 

20,131

 

 

 

89,641

 

 

 

90,600

 

Loss from operations

 

(6,977

)

 

 

(5,176

)

 

 

(26,215

)

 

 

(31,027

)

Other income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

1,247

 

 

 

1,706

 

 

 

5,942

 

 

 

6,639

 

Other, net

 

556

 

 

 

543

 

 

 

1,684

 

 

 

1,703

 

Total other income, net

 

1,803

 

 

 

2,249

 

 

 

7,626

 

 

 

8,342

 

Net loss before income taxes

 

(5,174

)

 

 

(2,927

)

 

 

(18,589

)

 

 

(22,685

)

Provision for income taxes

 

(36

)

 

 

(14

)

 

 

(44

)

 

 

(14

)

Net loss

$

(5,210

)

 

$

(2,941

)

 

$

(18,633

)

 

$

(22,699

)

Net loss per share—basic and diluted

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.07

)

 

$

(0.49

)

 

$

(0.57

)

Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted

 

36,327,939

 

 

 

39,953,131

 

 

 

37,820,400

 

 

 

39,724,697

 

1STDIBS.COM, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands)

 

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(18,633

)

 

$

(22,699

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

1,986

 

 

 

2,278

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

14,776

 

 

 

12,363

 

Provision for transaction losses, returns and refunds

 

1,080

 

 

 

875

 

Amortization of costs to obtain revenue contracts

 

311

 

 

 

326

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

3,423

 

 

 

2,596

 

Accretion of discounts and amortization of premiums on short-term investments, net

 

41

 

 

 

(3,390

)

Other, net

 

(137

)

 

 

(318

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(228

)

 

 

59

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

44

 

 

 

(1,469

)

Receivables from payment processors

 

(163

)

 

 

(194

)

Other assets

 

(679

)

 

 

(2,136

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(1,723

)

 

 

578

 

Payables due to sellers

 

2,083

 

 

 

(662

)

Operating lease liabilities

 

(3,259

)

 

 

(2,790

)

Other current liabilities and other liabilities

 

(1,832

)

 

 

1,027

 

Net cash used in operating activities

 

(2,910

)

 

 

(13,556

)

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

Maturities of short-term investments

 

91,983

 

 

 

92,653

 

Sales of short-term investments

 

18,296

 

 

 

 

Purchases of short-term investments

 

(86,368

)

 

 

(191,093

)

Development of internal-use software

 

(1,304

)

 

 

(1,706

)

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(618

)

 

 

(88

)

Other, net

 

302

 

 

 

2

 

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

 

22,291

 

 

 

(100,232

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

817

 

 

 

353

 

Payments for repurchase of common stock

 

(27,743

)

 

 

(3,374

)

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of stock-based compensation awards

 

(3,780

)

 

 

(608

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(30,706

)

 

 

(3,629

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(29

)

 

 

349

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(11,354

)

 

 

(117,068

)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

 

40,975

 

 

 

158,043

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$

29,621

 

 

$

40,975

 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin

In this press release, we provide Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure that represents our net loss adjusted to exclude: (1) depreciation and amortization; (2) stock-based compensation expense; (3) other income, net; and (4) strategic alternative expenses. We also provide Adjusted EBITDA Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure that presents Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue. Below is a reconciliation of net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, to Adjusted EBITDA.

We have included Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures, because they are key measures used by our management team to help us to assess our operating performance and the operating leverage in our business. We also use these measures to analyze our financial results, establish budgets and operational goals for managing our business, and make strategic decisions. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin help identify underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income and expenses that we exclude from Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. Accordingly, we believe that these metrics provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of operations, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to key financial metrics used by our management in their financial and operational decision-making. We also believe that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core business and results of operations over multiple periods with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors, and to analyze our cash performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies due to differences in the way that these measures are calculated. The non-GAAP financial measures presented should not be considered as the sole measure of our performance and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, these non-GAAP financial measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our consolidated statements of operations. Accordingly, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as supplemental in nature, and are not intended, and should not be construed, as a substitute for the related financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. These limitations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin include the following:

  • The exclusion of certain recurring, non-cash charges, such as depreciation and amortization of property and equipment. While these are non-cash charges, we may need to replace the assets being depreciated in the future and Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect cash requirements for these replacements or new capital expenditure requirements;
  • The exclusion of stock-based compensation expense, which has been a significant recurring expense and will continue to constitute a significant recurring expense for the foreseeable future, as equity awards are expected to continue to be an important component of our compensation strategy;
  • The exclusion of other income, net, which includes interest income related to our cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and realized and unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency exchange;
  • The exclusion of strategic alternative expenses in connection with capital return strategies, buy- and sell-side mergers, acquisitions and partnerships which include integration costs, sale of a business or subsidiary, business optimization costs related to revisions of operational objectives and priorities which include restructuring charges, in all cases outside the ordinary course.

Because of these limitations, you should consider Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin alongside other financial performance measures, including net loss and our other GAAP results. The information in the tables below sets forth the non-GAAP financial measures along with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

1STDIBS.COM, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

Year Ended December 31,

 

2024

 

2023

 

2024

 

2023

Net loss

$

(5,210

)

 

$

(2,941

)

 

$

(18,633

)

 

$

(22,699

)

Excluding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

547

 

 

 

463

 

 

 

1,986

 

 

 

2,278

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

3,768

 

 

 

3,023

 

 

 

14,776

 

 

 

12,363

 

Other income, net

 

(1,803

)

 

 

(2,249

)

 

 

(7,626

)

 

 

(8,342

)

Provision for income taxes

 

36

 

 

 

14

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

14

 

Strategic alternative expenses

 

1,019

 

 

 

(15

)

 

 

1,444

 

 

 

3,046

 

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

$

(1,643

)

 

$

(1,705

)

 

$

(8,009

)

 

$

(13,340

)

Divided by:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net revenue

$

22,770

 

 

$

20,922

 

 

$

88,257

 

 

$

84,684

 

Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)

 

(7.2

)%

 

 

(8.1

)%

 

 

(9.1

)%

 

 

(15.8

)%

 


