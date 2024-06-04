1Password Strengthens EMEA Presence with Significant Business Growth, Key Customer Wins, and Region-Specific Product Capabilities

The company expands its regional footprint, secures major customers and partners, and accelerates team growth

TORONTO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–1Password, a leader in identity security, today announced significant business momentum across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). With a strategic focus on the region, 1Password is expanding its workforce, launching products tailored to the EMEA market, and securing over 35% of Europe’s Top 100 companies. Today, over one-third of 1Password’s B2B customers are based in EMEA.





The majority (68%) of security breaches are still caused by a human element resulting in compromised credentials, and the company recently launched 1Password Extended Access Management (XAM), an industry-first solution designed to secure every login to every app from every device, addressing the modern workforce’s need for even more seamless and secure access. Now available in the EMEA region, this solution protects users’ privacy and gives businesses strong security across managed and unmanaged applications and devices, while offering visibility and insights to help them meet resilience, compliance, and audit goals. As a leading enterprise password manager, 1Password enhances identity security by providing businesses with secure access to their most sensitive information, such as login credentials and SSH keys, actionable insights to address vulnerabilities, and seamless integration with existing security infrastructure.

1Password recently hired Oliver Cheal as Vice President, EMEA. In this role, he will oversee the company’s EMEA-based teams that are focused on designing, developing, selling, and supporting 1Password’s identity and access management solutions for customers in the region. Cheal was most recently at Cisco and Duo Security and his background is in transforming cybersecurity businesses by leading organizational change and building out the go-to-market function. With more than 100 employees in EMEA, 1Password is actively investing in its EMEA workforce, with plans to open positions across sales, marketing, customer success, and partnerships in the UK, Netherlands, and Germany.

“I am thrilled to join 1Password at such a pivotal time and grow our EMEA team to better serve our customers across the region,” said Oliver Cheal, VP of EMEA. “With 1Password Extended Access Management, we’re revolutionizing access management by bridging the gaps left by traditional IAM solutions. With its seamless integration and user-friendly design, we are able to empower IT and security teams with unparalleled visibility and control, ensuring their employees can safely use the tools they need, whether working remotely or in the office.”

Earlier this year, the company launched the 1Password Global Partner Program and the 1Password® Enterprise Password Manager – MSP Edition in beta to provide resellers, distributors, and Managed Service Providers (MSPs) with the tools and resources they need to help their customers become more secure. Key strategic partners in EMEA include Amazon Web Services (AWS), Arrow Electronics, Insight Enterprises, Tap.De, and SVA.

“Watching 1Password’s expansion into EMEA is incredibly exciting. Their growth and vision have always perfectly aligned with ours, and we are thrilled to be part of this journey, supporting their success every step of the way. By addressing critical security gaps with their new Extended Access Management (XAM) solution, 1Password is pioneering a new category in cybersecurity that ensures comprehensive protection across the modern, hybrid work environment and we are excited to be their partner,” said Ikramul Khaled, the Group Head of Vendor Alliances at QBS Technology Group.

About 1Password

Trusted by over 150,000 businesses and millions of consumers, 1Password offers identity security and access management solutions built for the way people work and live today. 1Password is on a mission to eliminate the conflict between security and productivity while securing every sign-in for every app on every device. As the provider of the most-used enterprise password manager, 1Password continues to innovate on its strong foundation to offer security solutions relied upon by companies of all sizes, including Associated Press, Salesforce, GitLab, Under Armour, and Intercom.

