1Password Appoints Greg Henry as Chief Financial Officer, Strengthening Executive Leadership Team Amid Continued Growth

With decades of financial leadership in enterprise SaaS and public markets, Henry joins 1Password as the company continues to scale its Extended Access Management platform

Jeannie De Guzman appointed Chief Operating Officer to drive operational excellence

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Password, a leader in identity security, today announced the appointment of Greg Henry as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Henry, a veteran finance leader with over 30 years of experience in enterprise SaaS, cloud computing, and cybersecurity, will oversee 1Password’s financial growth strategy as the company expands to meet the tremendous demand for its Extended Access Management platform. As part of this transition, Jeannie De Guzman, who has successfully led 1Password’s finance function as CFO, has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO).

“This is an important step for 1Password as we continue to advance Extended Access Management to help businesses secure every identity, app, and device within their organizations,” said David Faugno, Co-CEO of 1Password. “Greg’s deep expertise in scaling high-growth SaaS companies and navigating capital markets will be crucial in shaping our financial strategy for the future. Meanwhile, Jeannie’s appointment to COO ensures we have the operational strength to execute at scale while remaining true to our mission of making security effortless for businesses worldwide.”

Expanding Leadership Bench to Drive Growth and Innovation

Henry brings extensive financial and strategic expertise to 1Password. As CFO of Couchbase, he directed the company’s financial transformation, successfully led a public offering, raised over $400 million in capital, and oversaw almost 10X ARR growth. He also drove improvement in the company’s Rule of 40 by more than 25 points and helped transform Couchbase into a cloud-as-a-service business. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President of Finance at ServiceNow, overseeing financial development, accounting, procurement, and treasury during its global expansion. Earlier, he spent 14 years at GE, including as CFO of GE Healthcare IT, a multi-billion-dollar software business where he played a pivotal role in scaling operations. Henry has also led M&A transactions and developed strong cross-functional relationships, establishing him as a key strategist for scaling high-growth businesses. He was recently recognized as one of The Top 25 Data CFOs of 2025, a list that honors finance leaders who go beyond traditional finance roles, managing complex data ecosystems and making strategic financial decisions that ensure scalability, security, and compliance.

“It’s incredibly exciting to join a company that is pioneering a new and growing category of security software to help organizations safeguard their modern workforces,” said Greg Henry, Chief Financial Officer at 1Password. “This is a unique and thrilling opportunity to join at such a pivotal moment for 1Password, and I’m thankful for the trust the executive team and Board of Directors have placed in me. I’m eager to contribute to our financial strategy, operational discipline, and growth for the long term as we continue to expand our platform capabilities and global go-to-market efforts.”

Jeannie De Guzman Transitions to Chief Operating Officer

As 1Password’s first CFO, De Guzman led the company’s finance function and guided it through its Series B and C funding rounds. As COO, she will ensure 1Password has the operational infrastructure and strategic focus needed for efficient scaling, expansion into new markets, and acceleration of growth. She will spearhead corporate development, driving M&A strategy like the recent Trelica acquisition and expanding strategic partnerships with industry leaders like Amazon, CrowdStrike, and Microsoft. Additionally, De Guzman will align cross-functional teams to optimize execution, ensuring that the voice of the customer remains central to the company’s strategy. Her leadership will allow 1Password to grow while preserving the culture, agility, and innovation that define the company.

"1Password has created something truly remarkable, continuously adapting to meet the evolving needs of businesses and individuals,” said Jeannie De Guzman, Chief Operating Officer at 1Password. “As we grow, we are committed to expanding our technology partner ecosystem to enhance security and streamline operations for our customers. By deepening integrations and fostering strategic partnerships, we enable businesses to better protect their most critical assets while maintaining productivity and ease of use. As COO, I’m focused on ensuring we have the operational strategy and infrastructure necessary to execute this vision, accelerate momentum, and continue delivering exceptional value.”

