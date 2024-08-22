1NCE Wins at the 2024 SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards recognize the leading innovations of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases in 56 categories.

COLOGNE, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InternetOfThings—1NCE, a company offering a software platform for connected products, has won the award for “Best SaaS Innovation in the Internet of Things (IoT)” at the SaaS Awards.





The SaaS Awards recognize the leading innovations and applications of software-as-a-service solutions across a wide range of use cases and sectors. The program also named 1NCE a finalist in the “Best SaaS Newcomer” category.

1NCE’s novel proposition – transforming connectivity into a component within software – radically simplifies the supply chain of connectivity for companies across nearly every industry. Since evolving into software in 2022, 1NCE has become a fast-growing global standard in IoT, delivering tools to transform data into actionable insights with minimal effort. 1NCE customers can accelerate time-to-market for IoT projects by months, determine device location without GPS, and optimize transmission to increase battery life by up to 70 percent.

Rakesh Datta, Lead Judge said: “The SaaS Awards team thought it incredible to see how 1NCE has designed an IoT connectivity solution that caters to the two critical aspects of minimal power consumption as well as bandwidth usage. Their fixed-cost model combined with ease of global scalability are a mix rarely seen in the IoT space. Great customer feedback, great product in the IoT connectivity space. Congratulations 1NCE!”

New customers can get started today at the 1NCE online shop. Support is available in 25 languages.

About 1NCE

1NCE is a company offering a software platform for connected products that delivers future-proof, hassle-free IoT in 173 countries and regions. The software platform enables customers to easily, securely and reliably collect device data and turn it into actionable intelligence. This accelerates time-to-market for data collection projects by months, increases device lifetime by years, and allows efficient management of sensors from initial deployment to the end of the product lifecycle. More than 20,000 customers — including 60 Fortune 500 companies — trust 1NCE with 22 million connected products. Learn more at www.1NCE.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter/X.

