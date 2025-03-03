1Money Announces All-Star Leadership Team to Revolutionize Stablecoin Payments

Meet the Visionaries Behind 1Money: Technology, FinTech, Crypto, and Compliance Leaders Powering the Future of Stablecoin Payments

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--1Money Co. (“1Money”), which is pioneering the world’s first Layer 1 protocol purpose-built and optimized for stablecoin payments, today unveiled its leadership team following its emergence from stealth and a $20+ million funding announcement. Coming from some of the world's most preeminent firms including Uber, Facebook (Meta), Circle, Binance, and Ripple, the 1Money executive team is poised to revolutionize global payments and advance its mission to create the world’s fastest, cheapest, and most compliant stablecoin payments network.

With deep expertise in scaling disruptive Technology, FinTech, and Web3 companies, 1Money’s leadership team brings unparalleled expertise in building the fastest, cheapest, and most compliant stablecoin payments network. Members of the leadership team include:

Matthew Shroder , Co-Founder, President, & Chief Operating Officer Mr. Shroder is a seasoned operator with extensive experience launching and scaling disruptive tech companies. As SVP of Global Operations & Expansion at Binance, he led international growth, helping establish the company as the world’s leading crypto exchange. Before that, he was an early Uber employee, where he expanded many of the company’s first markets in the US and abroad. During his more than 6-year tenure at Uber, Mr. Shroder held several leadership positions, most recently serving as the Global Head of Product Operations for Ridesharing.

, Co-Founder, President, & Chief Operating Officer Christopher Lalan , Chief Legal Officer Mr. Lalan is a senior legal executive with over 20 years of experience in both traditional financial services and the digital assets space. He previously served as Deputy General Counsel for OKX, where he advised on global expansion and related licensing, corporate, policy, and regulatory matters. Prior to that, Mr. Lalan was Associate General Counsel at Circle, where he headed the Products & Regulatory legal team, including leading global licensing efforts, and served on Circle’s Senior Leadership Team. Before entering the digital assets space, Mr. Lalan served in executive leadership roles in traditional financial services.

, Chief Legal Officer Kristen Hecht , Chief Compliance Officer Ms. Hecht has nearly 20 years of public and private sector experience. During her career, she served in a number of executive roles in the digital asset space to develop compliance programs and lead regulatory engagements. Notably, she was the Chief Compliance Officer at Facebook’s (now Meta’s) Novi digital asset wallet for the Diem blockchain and Paxos’s Global Head of Compliance Programs. Most recently, Ms. Hecht served as the Deputy CCO at Binance in support of its resolution with the U.S. government. Earlier in her career, she worked for six years at HSBC in Asia, including as the Head of Financial Crime Compliance in China. Ms. Hecht spent the first nine years of her career at the U.S. Department of the Treasury as a Senior Policy Advisor in the Office of Terrorist Financing and Financial Crimes, working closely with FinCEN and OFAC.

, Chief Compliance Officer Brett Enclade , Chief Information Security Officer Mr. Enclade brings over 20 years of cybersecurity expertise, with a strong focus on integrating security into transformative blockchain technology over the past five years. He has a proven track record of building resilient cybersecurity programs that safeguard against emerging threats while enabling business growth. Prior to joining 1Money, he served as the Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Ripple, where he was responsible for securing payments, custody, and stablecoin products leveraging the XRP Ledger. During his tenure, he scaled the information security organization, strengthening governance, risk management, compliance, and operational capabilities. Before Ripple, Mr. Enclade held senior cybersecurity leadership roles at both global enterprises and high-growth startups, where he developed and led enterprise-grade security programs to protect complex, global systems.

“ At 1Money, we’ve assembled a world-class executive team with unmatched expertise in stablecoins, payments, blockchain, and compliance—leaders who have scaled global platforms, pioneered regulatory frameworks and technologies, and built secure, high-performance networks,” said Brian Shroder, Co-Founder and CEO of 1Money. “ With deep expertise from Uber, Meta, Circle, Binance, and Ripple, our team is uniquely positioned to build the fastest, most cost-efficient, and compliant stablecoin payments network. Together, we are bridging the gap between Web3 and mainstream adoption, ensuring stablecoin payments are seamless, secure, and accessible to billions worldwide.”

Before co-founding 1Money, Brian Shroder served as President and CEO of Binance.US, where he transformed the company into one of the largest digital asset marketplaces in the U.S. Under his leadership, Binance.US raised over $250 million at a $4.5 billion valuation, grew to over 550 employees, processed more than $250 billion in trading volume, and surpassed 8 million users. Previously, Mr. Shroder was an executive at Ant Group, one of the world’s largest financial services and digital payments firms, overseeing regulated FinTech firms that served over 250 million users across Southeast Asia. He also held leadership roles at Uber as Head of Strategy and Business Development for Asia Pacific. A graduate of Harvard Business School, Mr. Shroder began his career at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he spent six years advising global businesses.

For more information about the 1Money Network and to be amongst the first to learn about early access and exclusive launch promotions, visit https://1moneynetwork.com.

About 1Money

1Money Co. is building the world’s first Layer 1 payments network exclusively for stablecoins, designed to deliver the fastest, cheapest, and most secure transactions globally. Backed by leading investors and built on cutting-edge technology, 1Money aims to revolutionize global finance by providing a superior stablecoin payment experience for users worldwide. Purpose-built for stablecoin payments, the 1Money Network ensures instant confirmations, industry-low fixed fees, world-class security, and native compliance features. Supporting multiple stablecoins across various fiat currencies, the platform eliminates the need for speculative assets or complex “tokenomics,” with network fees paid directly in the stablecoin being transacted. By simplifying the Web3 experience through its revolutionary technology, 1Money aims to accelerate the mainstream adoption of stablecoins as a foundation for the future of global finance.

To learn more about 1Money and join the waitlist, please visit https://1moneynetwork.com.

