1GLOBAL and Verint Partner to Deliver Enhanced Cloud-Based Mobile Compliance Recording Solutions for Financial Trading Organisations Worldwide

Through this new alliance, 1GLOBAL will now provide all of its global clients with trusted cloud-based recording solutions supported by Verint Financial Compliance. Professionals with compliance obligations can increase their productivity and further their capabilities with voice transcription featuring keyword searching, alerting and meeting summaries.

1GLOBAL clients will also be able to reliably conform with compliance and trade surveillance policies under MiFID II, Dodd-Frank, and MAR / MAD II (among others) to help avoid non-compliance fines and penalties. This new toolset will accelerate compliance audits and easily provide regulatory agencies with complete records of trade-related interactions in a timely manner. Building in these efficiencies reduces costs for financial organizations by leveraging simplified administration, streamlined conversation retrieval, automated rules, and a wide set of external storage integrations on one single contract.

“Partnering with Verint enables us to offer our customers access to the most innovative cloud-based recording solutions on the market,” said Siobhan Thompson, Head of 1GLOBAL Compliance. “Compliance in the cloud is key to 1GLOBAL’s strategy. Our partnership with Verint and their VFC platform for our cloud hosting is a testament to that. Verint’s cutting edge technology coupled with 1GLOBAL’s leading mobile recording capabilities provides customers with assured compliance capabilities as well as increased productivity and analytics.”

“Combining the 1GLOBAL mobile voice and SMS capture capability with the core Verint solution is a critical part of the joint strategy to align all communications into a user-centric view,” says Verint’s John Bourne, Senior VP Global Channels & Alliances. “The integration will provide customers with more control, increased data completeness and the ability to proactively expose compliance anomalies.”

1GLOBAL are market leaders in digital transformation, offering a comprehensive suite of products engineered to facilitate global connectivity at any scale. From truly borderless global business roaming to financial compliance and recording, each solution represents a commitment to excellence.

Started in 2022 by Hakan Koç, co-founder and former co-CEO of AUTO1 Group, 1GLOBAL acquired a group of telco assets operational since 2006, including an internationally recognised GSMA-accredited global mobile network. Headquartered in London, with an R&D hub in Lisbon, they have now grown to include over 400 employees across 12 countries and are a fully regulated MVNO in nine of them.

