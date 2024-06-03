180 people in Habersham County Impacted by Kinetic’s Support to United Way

Kinetic’s 10-year partnership contributed over $70,000 in support to local United Way of Habersham

Partnership impacted development of Grace Gate’s free medical services for local community

CORNELIA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Kinetic, a leading provider of high-speed broadband communication in Georgia, is proud to mark the 10-year anniversary of its support for the Habersham United Way, a relationship built on the shared goal of empowering and uplifting communities.





This anniversary underscores Kinetic’s commitment to contributing positively to societal enhancement, particularly in the realms of education, health and financial stability.

“ The collaboration between Kinetic and United Way was initiated more than a decade ago, reflecting a mutual commitment to nurturing and supporting community welfare through focused and sustained efforts,” said Misty Brookshire, associate director of Kinetic’s Community Connections Team. “ This partnership has been a beacon of community service and engagement, setting a precedent for corporate-community collaboration. I’m incredibly proud, and humbled, by this continuing partnership.”

Kinetic has consistently supported United Way, contributing over $70,000 throughout the 10-year effort. This money has been instrumental in bolstering various United Way initiatives aimed at building stronger, more resilient communities, according to the United Way leadership team.

“ Kinetic’s contributions, encompassing both monetary donations and volunteer efforts, have been pivotal in driving meaningful change and positive outcomes in education, health and financial well-being,” said Candice Holcomb, Habersham County United Way CEO. “ Each year the partnership between United Way and Kinetic continues to develop our community through resources and programs designed to give back to the community.”

A cornerstone of this partnership has been the significant impact on community health, notably through the collaboration with Grace Gate. This initiative, together with other programs that Kinetic has supported, has helped 180 people in the county, according to the Habersham United Way.

The partnership has been further enriched by the involvement of Brookshire, who served on United Way’s board of directors as the public relations chairperson from 2021-2023. Her efforts have been instrumental in boosting United Way’s digital presence, extending the reach and impact of its programs. Her role has amplified the visibility of United Way’s initiatives and Kinetic’s contribution to community betterment.

“ Our collaboration with United Way is rooted in a shared vision of empowering individuals and families in the communities that we serve,” said Michael Foor, president of Kinetic’s Georgia Operations. “ It’s through partnerships like these that we can reinforce our dedication not just to connectivity, but to the wellbeing of the communities that we live in too.”

Kinetic remains dedicated to its partnership with United Way, aiming to continue making a profound impact on the communities it serves. This collaboration is a testament to Kinetic’s broader commitment to corporate social responsibility and its strategic focus on supporting initiatives that align with its core values and objectives.

For those interested in supporting the Habersham County United Way, visit the Habersham County United Way website.

For those interested in Kinetic Fiber, or to see if you’re eligible for Kinetic service, visit www.gokinetic.com.

