1547 Critical Systems Realty’s 2nd Annual Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament Raises $30,000 for Maui Relief

The annual Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament: Reeling For Relief takes place ahead of the PTC conference in O’ahu

HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AlohaSpirit--fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547), a trusted owner, developer, and operator of custom-designed data centers in North America, and operator of the AlohaNAP, the premier multi-tenant, carrier-neutral data center complex in the Pacific, announces that its 2nd Annual Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament: Reeling for Relief, held on January 18, 2025, ahead of the annual Pacific Telecom Conference (PTC’25), successfully raised $30,000 to support Maui relief efforts.

All proceeds from the tournament will support Maui’s ongoing recovery efforts, helping those affected by the devastating 2023 wildfires in Lahaina. For the event, 1547 reinforced its commitment to the community by partnering with local businesses like Whipsaw Sportfishing, which coordinated the charters and provided a boat, and Aloha Culinary Group, which prepared the food for the tournament awards barbecue. Additional O’ahu-based sportfishing charters–Die Hard, Golden Dragon, Play N Hooky, The Magic, Reel Life, Renegade, and Ruckus–also provided vessels for the tournament. By teaming up with local vendors, 1547 ensured the tournament’s impact extended beyond fundraising to directly support the local economy.

The success of the event and fundraising efforts were made possible by the generous support of our sponsors including Competitive Telecoms Group, Connect Data Centers Powered by Oppidan Harrison Street, Holt Construction, iMiller Public Relations, Oberle Law, Stillwell-Hansen, Trane, Mission Critical Group, WTEC, and Graybar. The funds will be distributed to local relief organizations working to rebuild homes, businesses, and infrastructure in Maui.

“The 1547 Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament is a testament to the spirit of aloha, bringing people together in the true spirit of community and generosity,” said J. Todd Raymond, CEO & Managing Director at 1547. “When our industry unites, we have the power to do more than build networks—we can uplift those in need. The generosity and enthusiasm from our sponsors and participants reflect a shared commitment to making a meaningful difference for the people of Maui.”

Building on the momentum of last year’s inaugural event, which raised nearly $13,000, the Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament has quickly grown into an anticipated tradition ahead of the annual PTC conference, combining networking and philanthropy in a unique way. With continued enthusiasm and support, the event aims to expand its reach and contributions in the years to come. The 3rd Annual Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament: Reeling for Relief event will take place on Saturday, January 17, 2026, followed by a ceremonial award presentation and BBQ at the Ala Moana Regional Park.

To get involved in the 2026 Aloha Charity Fishing Tournament, or for more information about 1547 Critical Systems Realty, AlohaNAP, and its community initiatives, please visit https://1547realty.com/.

