15 South Korean Startups to Watch at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 will feature cutting-edge technology from 15 tech startups from South Korea. This event is presented by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), one of the Platinum Partners of TechCrunch Disrupt 2023, in collaboration with KITRI. These startups encompass various industries, such as AI, Health, Platform Solutions, Food Technology, and Robotics and will all be displayed at Korea Pavilion inside TechCrunch Disrupt.









Explore the TechCrunch Disrupt Korea Pavilion Event Page and discover other events hosted by KOTRA during TechCrunch Disrupt.

Korea Pavilion Startups’ Live Pitch Event Schedule

There will be two live pitch events during TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 presented by startups from the Korea Pavilion. If interested, please check the schedule below.

1. September 19 (Tuesday): 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM PDT



2. September 20 (Wednesday): 1:00 PM – 1:30 PM PDT

Attending Companies

Below is a list of startups in Korea Pavilion, each with a short description of their product. Click on the company name to visit their websites.

Artificial Intelligence and Software Technology

1. AiM Future

NeuroMosAIc Processor IP: NeuroMosAIc Processor family IPs (NMP-300, NMP-500, NMP-700) are edge AI/ML accelerator IPs for vision/audio applications in IoT , smart home, consumer electronics and AR/VR markets.

2. AIZEN

CreditConnect EV: a financing technology platform that combines the power of AI and financial expertise to create a streamlined and accessible banking solution for the EV industry.

3. Apptest.ai

Apptest.ai Testbot Cloud : an AI-powered app testing service for Cost-Effective and Faster QA.

4. Cochl.

Cochl.Sense: a sound AI software that adds listening ability to security cameras to understand emergency sounds such as a gunshot, glass break, scream, yell, and many more.

5. Dabeeo

Dabeeo Studio: a cloud-based software platform that allows you to create, modify, and manage MAPS data quickly and easily.

a cloud-based software platform that allows you to create, modify, and manage MAPS data quickly and easily. Dabeeo Intelligence Platform: a software solution for the customers that require in-depth spatial analysis and data extraction based on Dabeeo’s AI and deep learning technologies.

6. DeepBrain AI

AI Human: a real-time conversational digital human solution to enhance customer engagement (Retail, Finance, Healthcare, etc.).

a real-time conversational digital human solution to enhance customer engagement (Retail, Finance, Healthcare, etc.). AI Studio: a script-to-video SaaS platform to create, edit, and synthesize digital content with AI avatars in minutes (Media, Education, etc.).

7. Nota AI

NetsPresso ® : a hardware-aware AI model optimization platform that enables automatic search, compression, and deployment of models optimized for target devices.

a hardware-aware AI model optimization platform that enables automatic search, compression, and deployment of models optimized for target devices. Nota ITS: a real-time lightweight ITS solution based on our ITS technology that improves traffic flow, saves city traffic-congestion-related costs, and reduces the time spent by drivers stuck in traffic.

a real-time lightweight ITS solution based on our ITS technology that improves traffic flow, saves city traffic-congestion-related costs, and reduces the time spent by drivers stuck in traffic. Nota DMS: an advanced driver monitoring system that enhances road safety by detecting unregistered drivers, drowsiness, cell phone usage, and distractions like smoking.

8. Nuvilab

AI Food Scanner 3.0: a dataware solution enhancing nutrition, footprint and inventory management for global food services.

9. Wayne Hills Bryant A.I

T.T.V (Text-to-Video): an award-winning AI SaaS product, T.T.V, revolutionizes video generation by converting text and voice data into production-ready videos.

Healthcare, Medical Technology, and Biosciences

10. Biot Korea Inc.

Magnectio: an innovative robotic medical device which manages microstructures to load drugs with minimal invasiveness and uses external drives as electronic devices.

11. HME Square

GlucoSOUND: a glucose monitor that uses photoacoustic technology to precisely and conveniently measure blood glucose levels non-invasively, eliminating the use of needles.

Trade, Logistics, and Raw Material Management

12. Neptune Cloud

Dealflo: an international B2B business inquiry platform that specializes in tapping to find business counterparts with user profile confidentiality and 3rd party compliance.

Renewable Energy

13. VPP Lab

Flow: a software-driven solution that connects renewable energy producers and consumers for aggregation of distributed energy resources and generation forecasting.

Pet Services and Technology

14. Petnow

Petnow App: an AI-driven biometric recognition app for swift identification of dogs and cats.

Robotics and Automation

15. UND

Magbot: the world’s first fully wireless tool changer based on unique magnetic technology.

About Sponsors

KOTRA

KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) is a government-affiliated agency in South Korea specializing in the facilitation and promotion of national export initiatives. Its primary missions include supporting Korean companies in expanding their global reach, fostering foreign investments, and facilitating international trade partnerships.

KITRI

KITRI (Korea Information Technology Research Institute) is a government-affiliated research institute dedicated to fostering information technology expertise in South Korea.

