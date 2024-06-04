Home Business Wire 13.5Gbps High-Speed Video Switch from Diodes Incorporated Supports Latest Standards
Business Wire

13.5Gbps High-Speed Video Switch from Diodes Incorporated Supports Latest Standards

di Business Wire

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Diodes Incorporated (Diodes) (Nasdaq: DIOD) today announces the PI3WVR41310, a 13.5Gbps high-speed video switch. The device enables increased resolution and refresh rates in next-generation commercial displays, gaming monitors, docking stations, video-matrix switches, and embedded applications.


The PI3WVR41310 four-lane video switch operates as a 3:1 multiplexer or 1:3 demultiplexer. With insertion loss of -1.8dB at 13.5Gbps, and a -3dB bandwidth of 10GHz, the switch supports connections such as DisplayPort™ 2.1 up to the ultra-high bit rate UHBR13.5 specification, including HDMI 2.1 and other emerging and proprietary standards.

The device also allows a wide signal-voltage range, with a common-mode voltage from 0V to the supply rail, which enables multi-standard, DC-coupled operations. By eliminating AC-coupling capacitors, DC coupling saves space in densely populated PCB designs and enhances signal integrity. Designed for use in high-speed video signaling applications, the PI3WVR41310 also ensures low signal-return loss with low channel-to-channel crosstalk, low off-channel isolation, and low bit-to-bit skew.

To aid proper configuration and communication between connected devices, there are dedicated display-data-channel/auxiliary-channel (DDC/AUX) pins and hot-plug detection (HPD) pins that allow equipment to automatically recognize when connections are made.

Housed in a 52-pin leadless package with a 3.5mm x 9mm footprint that saves space and helps lower PCB costs, the PI3WVR41310 is available at $1.65 in 3,500-piece quantities.

About Diodes Incorporated

Diodes Incorporated (Nasdaq: DIOD), a Standard and Poor’s SmallCap 600 and Russell 3000 Index company, delivers high-quality semiconductor products to the world’s leading companies in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer electronics, and communications markets. We leverage our expanded product portfolio of discrete, analog, and mixed-signal products and leading-edge packaging technology to meet customers’ needs. Our broad range of application-specific solutions and solutions-focused sales, coupled with worldwide operations including engineering, testing, manufacturing, and customer service, enable us to be a premier provider for high-volume, high-growth markets. For more information, visit www.diodes.com.

The Diodes logo is a registered trademark of Diodes Incorporated in the United States and other countries.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2024 Diodes Incorporated. All Rights Reserved.

Contacts

Gurmeet Dhaliwal

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Marketing

Diodes Incorporated

+1 408-232-9003

Contact Us

Articoli correlati

GoNetspeed Concludes Construction of Fiber Network Serving Lockport

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOCKPORT, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed today announced that the construction of their network serving Lockport is now complete, bringing access to...
Continua a leggere

Inventor Smart Community App Hits 1,000 Members, Fueling Innovation and Collaboration

Business Wire Business Wire -
New App Drives Innovation: Connecting Thousands of Inventors Eager to Create the Next Big ThingNEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Inventor Smart...
Continua a leggere

CoreCare and Creative Solutions in Healthcare (CSNHC) Team up to Tackle New Minimum Data Set (MDS) Challenges

Business Wire Business Wire -
159 of CSNHC’s Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) now have access to a CoreCare’s new AI-powered tech platform for streamlining...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php