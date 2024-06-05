120Water Announces Brian Crow As Chief Product Officer

Former Xylem executive joins C-suite amid company’s continuous expansion

ZIONSVILLE, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–120Water, a leading U.S. digital water platform, is pleased to announce that Brian Crow has joined the company as Chief Product Officer starting June 1st. Crow will lead 120Water’s product and technology team overseeing strategy, vision, engineering and innovation and will report to CEO Megan Glover.





“We focus our investments in product innovation on the most pressing needs of the customers we serve,” said Megan Glover, co-founder and CEO of 120Water. “With Brian’s product and technical leadership, coupled with our recent growth equity raise with Edison Partners, we intend to broaden our investments in products that will serve our customers both now and into the future.”

Recognized as a visionary and innovator in new products and technology in the utilities industry, Crow is a seasoned executive who most recently served as the Chief Software Officer and Vice President of Data Science for leading global water technology company Xylem. There he led the Software-as-a-Service business line, global data science team and a software research and development organization while also growing Xylem’s SaaS business to more than 1,000 utilities’ globally. Prior to Xylem, Crow co-founded Verdeeco, known as the “iTunes of Smart Grid”, the first platform to manage high volume data for analytics and optimization in the water utility industry. (Verdeeco merged with Sensus Metering in 2014 and was acquired by Xylem in 2016.) Crow’s quarter century-long career in the utility industry also includes roles at The SAS Institute, ESRI and as a design engineer with Jackson EMC.

“I have always had an interest in working with businesses that are tackling critical social and infrastructure needs and actually moving the technology needle in the utility sector. I’d been watching 120Water over time and saw an innovative company creating technology with a short learning curve, and solving an imperative infrastructure problem. This is something you don’t quite often see in technology systems that are new to the market. Having navigated the path of a growth stage company into something larger, I look forward to bringing my technical and product leadership to bear on 120Water’s focus and momentum,” said Brian Crow, chief product officer, 120Water.

Crow is a licensed Professional Engineer in the State of Georgia and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the University of Georgia. He resides in Atlanta GA with his family.

His appointment to the executive team comes after 120Water’s announcement of a $43 million growth investment in January led by growth equity firm Edison Partners and the recent addition of the state of Rhode Island as a new customer.

Brian Crow and CEO Megan Glover will be attending the American Water Works Association’s annual event in Anaheim, California June 10-13 as a sponsor of the Innovation Hub.

ABOUT 120WATER

120Water is the comprehensive solution used by water professionals across the country to manage critical lead and drinking water programs. Comprised of secure cloud-based software services and point-of-use kits, 120Water’s solution provides tailored workflows for complying with lead and water quality programs to protect public health. Thousands of utilities across 46 states are using 120Water to inventory more than 7 million service lines. Their team of water, policy and technology experts have supported over 8,000 sampling events, partnering with the National Rural Water Association (NRWA), water systems and government agencies such as Buffalo, NY, the City of Providence, RI, Denver Water, and Chicago Public Schools to protect public health and provide clean drinking water to all communities. To learn more, visit 120Water.com or follow 120Water on X @120_Water.

