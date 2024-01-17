11:59 Partners with Digitate to Modernize Business Operations with AI, ML, and Automation

SACRAMENTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–11:59, a leading technology services company based in Sacramento, California, today announced its Elite-level partnership with Digitate, a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise software for IT and business operations. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in both companies’ missions to modernize and transform business operations with AI, ML, and Automation.





Digitate, with its advanced artificial intelligence and automation solution, ignio™, will accelerate 11:59’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, integrated solutions that address the rapidly evolving needs of businesses looking to innovate and streamline their operations.

“We are excited to embark on this journey with Digitate,” said Noel Gie, Chief Growth Officer of 11:59. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to modernize business operations using our people, processes, and best-of-breed AI, ML, and Automation technologies. By combining our strengths, we aim to drive transformative change, enabling businesses to achieve greater efficiency, agility, and competitiveness.”

Digitate’s flagship product, ignio™, is an award-winning AIOps platform that accelerates the automation of IT lifecycle tasks from triage to resolution. By teaming with 11:59, Digitate will have access to new resources and technical expertise that will accelerate the development and deployment of innovative solutions on ignio’s SaaS-based platform.

“We see a tremendous synergy between Digitate and 11:59,” said Abhijit Deshpande, Head of Global Ecosystems at Digitate. “We believe that our combined strengths will help businesses optimize their operations, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities for growth in areas not considered previously.”

11:59 has established a significant track record of market performance and made substantial revenue, resource, and investment commitments to Digitate solutions, and the collaboration will focus in the following key areas:

Advanced Automation : Leveraging Digitate ignio’s AI and automation capabilities, 11:59 will be able to offer its clients enhanced solutions for streamlined business operations and improved efficiency such as Procure to Pay.

: Leveraging Digitate ignio’s AI and automation capabilities, 11:59 will be able to offer its clients enhanced solutions for streamlined business operations and improved efficiency such as Procure to Pay. Digital Transformation : With a shared vision of innovation, 11:59 and Digitate aim to accelerate digital transformation efforts for their clients, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

: With a shared vision of innovation, 11:59 and Digitate aim to accelerate digital transformation efforts for their clients, ensuring they remain competitive in a rapidly evolving tech landscape. Accelerated Cloud Adoption: The partnership will produce accelerated outcomes for organizations seeking to harness the competitive benefits of cloud services tailored to the specific requirements of diverse industries, such as healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and more.

As 11:59 and Digitate join forces, clients can anticipate an array of new services and solutions that will drive growth, efficiency, and cost savings.

For more information about 11:59 and its partnership with Digitate, please visit www.elevenfiftynine.com.

About 11:59:

11:59 is a business and technology consulting firm that helps clients fast-track their transformation and modernization journeys by applying the art of the possible. Harnessing the power of technologies like Applied AI, intelligent automation, and the cloud, the company delivers solutions that significantly reduce clients’ time to value, enhancing efficiency and cost-effectiveness. 11:59 doesn’t just talk about the art of the possible; it brings it to life. For more information, visit www.elevenfiftynine.com.

About Digitate:

Digitate is a leading software provider bringing agility, assurance, and resiliency to IT and business operations. Digitate’s flagship product, ignio™, is an award-winning AIOps solution that reimagines the enterprise business landscape with its distinctive closed-loop approach. It combines context, insights, and intelligent automation to predict, resolve, and prevent issues autonomously. Our customers span multiple industries and include global enterprises that are leaders and innovators. To stay up to date on ignio™ news and learn how our clients across the globe have benefited from our innovative solutions, visit us at www.digitate.com and follow Digitate on X and LinkedIn.

Contacts

Media Contact:



11:59 – Mary Ludloff, Chief Marketing Officer, 650-704-4080, mary.ludloff@elevenfiftynine.com

Digitate – Diana Gallagher, 10Fold for Digitate, 408-656-9699, digitate@10fold.com