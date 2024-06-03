11:11 Systems Named VCSP of the Year, North America by Veeam for Eighth Time

11:11 Systems recognized for cyber resilience and cloud services leadership

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cloudservices—11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced it has been selected as the 2023 VCSP of the Year in the Americas region by Veeam® Software, the #1 leader by market share in Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery. 11:11 Systems has established an impressive track record, having been honored as the Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP) Impact Partner of the Year, North America for the eighth time.





11:11 Systems was recognized as VCSP of the Year, North America in recognition of the partner who demonstrates the best overall performance in areas of revenue with Veeam and proactive selling and promoting of Veeam solutions and adjacent technologies in North America. The awards are held annually to reward the outstanding success and commitment of Veeam ProPartner and VCSP partners, who surpassed expectations by demonstrating expert knowledge of Veeam’s solutions. As a partner-first company, at the beginning of the year, Veeam introduced updates to its ProPartner program, focused on supporting partner profitability in a more predictable way while ensuring the partner’s business with Veeam is safeguarded. Winners were celebrated during VeeamON 2024, taking place in Fort Lauderdale, FL June 3 – 5.

The award-winning collaboration between 11:11 Systems and Veeam technology provides customers with comprehensive solutions and enhanced expertise to address escalating cyber threats and safeguard their data, regardless of its location. These solutions include 11:11 Cyber Incident Recovery, 11:11 Cloud Backup for Veeam Cloud Connect, 11:11 Cloud Backup for Microsoft 365, 11:11 Cloud Object Storage and 11:11 Disaster Recovery as a Service for Veeam.

“Receiving this award for the eighth time is a further testament to the strength of 11:11 Systems’ partnership with Veeam and the continued need for our joint solutions in the market,” said Dante Orsini, chief strategy officer, 11:11 Systems. “Our partnership began years ago with a primary focus on backing up our customers’ critical data and applications. That commitment has evolved over time to provide our customers and partners with the cyber resilient cloud platform that they can depend on to modernize, protect and manage their businesses.”

“The Data Protection Trends Report 2024 found that 70% of organizations will use cloud-powered data protection services by 2026,” said Matt Kalmenson, vice president of Global Cloud and Service Providers at Veeam. “As the demand for cloud services surges amid the desire to integrate cyber technologies with data protection and backup, service providers are intensifying their cloud strategies to stay ahead and deliver distinctive cloud solutions and services. It’s with great pride that we acknowledge the outstanding achievements of our partners and celebrate our award winners for their unwavering commitment to our shared success. Together, we are empowering companies to attain cyber resilience and navigate the evolving digital landscape with confidence.”

