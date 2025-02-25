11:11 Systems Executives Recognized on the Prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs List

Heather Bouvier and Moosa Matariyeh were recognized for their channel leadership, influence and innovative strategies

FAIRFIELD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#1111systems--11:11 Systems (“11:11”), a managed infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Heather Bouvier, vice president, North American Channel, and Moosa Matariyeh, vice president, Global Channels and Solutions, to the prestigious 2025 CRN® Channel Chiefs list, which recognizes IT vendor and distribution executives who are driving strategy and setting the channel agenda for their companies. This is the sixth year in a row that an 11:11 channel executive has been honored by CRN.

With more than two decades experience in channel sales, Heather manages the channel organization at 11:11, focusing on driving new cloud revenue through the company’s channel partner program. Similarly, Moosa brings more than twenty years of expertise in technology solutions architecture and sales. He leads the channel and solutions architecture teams at 11:11, driving the growth strategy while ensuring that partners and their customers are equipped with the essential tools to strengthen their cyber resilience posture.

“This year’s honorees exemplify the dedication, innovation, and leadership that supports solution provider success and fosters growth across the channel,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “Each of these exceptional leaders has made a lasting channel impact by championing partnerships and designing creative strategies that get results. They’ve set a high bar in the channel, and we’re thrilled to recognize their standout achievements.”

“This recognition is a well-deserved honor for Heather and Moosa, who are pivotal in driving success for our channel partners and spearheading growth within our channel program,” said Jeff Robator, CRO at 11:11 Systems. “Their ability to empower our partners with innovative solutions has positioned us as a trusted resource for solving complex business challenges through technology. We appreciate CRN for recognizing our commitment to enhancing the capabilities and market reach of our valued partners.”

Inclusion on the 2025 CRN Channel Chiefs list is the latest honor for 11:11. In 2024, 11:11 was named HPE North America Service Provider of the Year and VCSP of the Year, North America, by Veeam. Also in 2024, 11:11 became a VMware Cloud Service Provider Pinnacle Tier Partner in the Broadcom Advantage Partner Program. Additionally, 11:11 Systems was named Global Service Provider Partner of the Year by Cohesity in 2023.

CRN’s 2025 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2025 print issue of CRN® Magazine at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About 11:11 Systems

11:11 Systems is a managed infrastructure solutions provider that empowers customers to modernize, protect and manage mission-critical applications and data, leveraging 11:11’s resilient cloud platform. Learn more at www.1111Systems.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit www.thechannelco.com.

© 2025 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

Follow The Channel Company: LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

11:11 Systems Contact:

Rolyn Parker

news@1111systems.com

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com