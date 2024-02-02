10Pearls Launches 10Pearls Studio, Fully Integrated Digital Marketing Capabilities

Unified global agency approach combining creative, marketing, digital, and AI services provides strategic go-to-market opportunities





WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–10Pearls expands its digital and creative capabilities, reaching new heights through a “one brand, one team” strategy with the introduction of 10Pearls Studio, integrating its digital media acquisitions into a unified, full-service digital capabilities.

The Studio brings together existing digital capabilities and past digital marketing acquisitions, such as Likeable, an acclaimed social media agency based in New York City, and Pixel506, a digital services agency based in Costa Rica. It offers brands one-stop, comprehensive digital marketing services ranging from creative services, branding, social media management, digital advertising, digital engineering & AI.

“We have created a compelling value proposition for our customers,” said Imran Aftab, CEO of 10Pearls. “With the combination of world-class digital marketing services fully integrated with cutting-edge technology and AI capabilities under a unified team, we are positioned to help our customers through the entire gamut of digital.”

10Pearls Studios will be led by Carrie Kerpen, co-founder and former CEO of Likeable. An industry veteran, Carrie will oversee the growth and management of the business globally.

“10Pearls Studio allows us to balance the use of emerging technology with a deep understanding of human behavior, one which has been rooted in the team for decades,” said Carrie Kerpen, Managing Director of 10Pearls Studio. “Adding global reach to the equation makes this division unstoppable.”

10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, digitalize ‎, and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create transformative ‎digital products incorporating exponential tech (AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, AR/VR). Our broad expertise in ‎product management, user experience/design, cloud architecture, software development, data insights ‎and intelligence, cybersecurity, emerging tech, and quality assurance ensures that we deliver solutions ‎that address business needs. 10Pearls’ clients include Global 2000 enterprises, high-growth mid-size ‎businesses, and some of the most exciting start-ups across several industries, including healthcare, financial services, ‎energy, education, real estate, retail and hi-tech. ‎Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, 10Pearls has delivery centers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and South Asia. The ‎Washington Post has referred to 10Pearls as a double-bottom-line company that balances profits with ‎a social cause.

