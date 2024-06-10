10Pearls Earns Spot on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 List

Named top IT channel partner organizations across North America

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has ranked 10Pearls on its 2024 Solution Provider 500 list alongside key industry players like Accenture, Cognizant, and IBM.





CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of many of the channel’s most successful companies. This year’s list of companies represents more than $501.2 billion combined revenue, and the honorees are among the top influencers driving momentum in the IT industry and the global technology supply chain.

10Pearls has expanded globally through the growth of its nearshore product engineering and software development centers in LATAM and its industry-specific strategy consulting and enterprise solutions expertise in healthcare, fintech, telco/media, and industrials.

Through the launch of advanced technology “AI launchpad” solutions, 10Pearls plays a critical role in helping businesses get the most value from data through AI and generative AI technologies. 10Pearls’ set of AI capabilities includes proprietary frameworks, tools, expertise, and methodology that help businesses realize quick value on their technology, data, and AI investments.

“We are proud to once again be named to CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list,” said Imran Aftab, Co-founder & CEO of 10Pearls. “Our company continues to evolve with the rapidly changing business environment, focusing on providing AI-driven, high-value technology capabilities. We’re positioned as a global digital transformation and product engineering partner to our enterprise customers who seek growth via innovative new digital product development and scale through digitalization and delivery efficiencies.”

“Ranking on CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 recognizes the service innovations and market responsiveness of the list’s leading technology integrators, managed service providers, and IT consulting firms,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “These companies have shown an unflagging commitment to business agility, continued growth, and future success through a period of rapid IT channel change, including the expansion of Everything as a Service and GenAI disruption. Our congratulations go to each company named to this year’s Solution Provider 500!”

CRN’s 2024 Solution Provider 500 list is available here.

About 10Pearls

10Pearls is a global, purpose-driven digital technology partner helping businesses re-imagine, ‎digitalize, and accelerate. As an end-to-end digital partner, 10Pearls helps businesses create ‎transformative ‎digital products that leverage emerging technologies like AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, and AR/VR. ‎10Pearls’ clients ‎include Global 2000 enterprises, high growth mid-size ‎businesses, and some of the most exciting ‎start-ups from industries like healthcare, fintech, ‎energy, education, ‎real estate, retail, and hi-tech. ‎Headquartered in the Washington DC metro area, 10Pearls has product engineering and ‎software development centers in North America, Latin America, Europe, and South Asia. To learn more, visit https://10pearls.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, ‎engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and ‎platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution ‎providers, and end users. Backed by over 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we ‎draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative solutions for ever-evolving challenges ‎in the technology marketplace. http://www.thechannelcompany.com

