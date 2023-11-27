10Fold Recognized Among PRNEWS’s Agency Elite Top 100 for Excellence in Communications

10Fold’s commitment to innovation receives industry recognition

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–10Fold, a leading integrated communications agency, today announced that is has been named to PRNEWS’s Agency Elite Top 100 list. This esteemed ranking highlights the country’s most creative public relations and communications companies, evaluating them based on their outstanding client projects, fundamental competencies, and industry expertise.





“Innovation is the bridge that propels industries forward from the constraints of the past; we are pleased that 10Fold’s MetricsMatter™ SaaS dashboard, the first real-time online reporting solution to combine multiple marketing programs and demonstrate each program’s impact, helped us land a spot on this prestigious list of companies,” said Susan Thomas, CEO of 10Fold. “Our vision is to continue to reimagine and iterate on how we measure value and contribution in the industry – upping the standards for reporting on client outcomes that support their business objectives.”

With a mission to help innovators change the world, 10Fold has supported nearly 500 deep tech infrastructure companies across the globe, with dedicated and highly specialized account teams. 10Fold offers a comprehensive range of services, from media and analyst relations to content creation, messaging, and organic and paid social and digital services. At 10Fold, the unwavering commitment is to support and elevate B2B technology brands that are shaping the future. By leveraging strategic communication and digital expertise, 10Fold empowers their clients to succeed in an ever-evolving marketplace.

This recognition follows the agency’s launch of MetricsMatter 4.0 earlier this year, the first real time SaaS dashboard offering not just marketing and PR results, but demonstrating impact on website traffic. MetricsMatter 4.0 replaces outdated metrics with comprehensive insights into segmented website traffic and other channels. Now, marketing and PR leaders can optimize strategies, allocate resources efficiently, and make data-driven decisions.

In addition to this achievement in cutting-edge technology and data-driven decision making, 10Fold also has a strong commitment to making a positive impact on the community and the environment. As one of the largest donors for the past 12 years, 10Fold has raised $200,000 to support Baykeeper, an organization dedicated to preserving the cleanliness and safety of the San Francisco Bay.

Alongside this accolade, 10Fold founder Susan Thomas was also named to the 2023 INC. Female Founders and received the 2023 Vistage Lifetime Achievement Award for her role as the 10Fold CEO.

10Fold is a leading North American integrated communications agency designed to create thought leadership and build brand value for B2B 'Deep Tech' companies. Our agency is headquartered in San Francisco, with regional offices in Walnut Creek and San Diego, California; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts. Our award-winning, highly specialized account teams consist of multi-year public relations veterans, broadcasters and former journalists who have been recognized nationally for media and analyst relations, written and video content, messaging, social media and paid digital services.

