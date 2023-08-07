1000 Homes to Gain Access to Fiber Internet Services in Engadine and the Surrounding Area

ENGADINE, Mich.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FiberInternet–Highline, the Upper Peninsula’s premier Internet Service Provider, is pleased to announce that Gigabit fiber internet is now available in Engadine, Naubinway, and the surrounding Garfield Town area, including Millecoquins Lake, allowing more than 1000 homes access to reliable, fast, fiber optic connections.





In the upcoming month, Highlines service will be launched in Germfask, Manistique Lake, Gould City, and Gulliver. Highline is hosting a ribbon-cutting celebration at the Hiawatha Sportsman’s Club on Thursday, August 10th, 3:00 pm – 5:00 pm, so please join us!

“We installed our first Upper Peninsula customer on October 15, 2021, and now thousands of previously unserved, underserved, or unhappily served households are enjoying access to a real internet connection for the first time,” said Bruce Moore, Highline’s President & General Manager Midwest.

Highline’s symmetrical Gigabit Fiber to the Home (FTTH) service is backed by world-class customer care. If your household is constantly complaining about the reliability and slow speed of your current connection, Highline will solve that problem with our blazing-fast Fiber Internet Service. Our current customers are connecting multiple TVs, computers, tablets, gaming stations, cell phones, and cameras to the Highline connection, and there is enough bandwidth to support every device connected to the new Wi-Fi 6 router we include with our service.

“Highline is doing an awesome job! Everyone I’ve talked to at Highline has been very friendly and knowledgeable. I’m happy to be a Highline customer and recommend Highline to everyone,” shared Kenneth, a delighted customer.

“Our proven ability to build a reliable fiber optic network provides customers with a future-proof technology that significantly improves the ability to work and school from home,” said Moore. “It is very gratifying to resolve a very serious problem our customers have had to deal with for years.”

For more information, please visit www.highlinefast.com or call our talented customer service team at 1-888-212-0054.

About Highline:



Highline’s Mission – To provide an exceptional internet experience empowering our customers to work, play and thrive in a connected world. We believe everyone should have access to the most reliable, fastest internet service at a fair price, regardless of where you live and work. Highline’s heritage companies have been in the telecommunications business for more than 126 years and have built, owned, and operated fiber networks for more than 27 years. Highline currently serves the communication and internet needs of residents and businesses in Michigan, Colorado, Georgia, Kansas, Nebraska, and Texas. Highline is building 10G state-of-the-art, Fiber-to-the-Premise, lightning-fast networks to provide Gigabit internet service to tens of thousands of homes and businesses across the country that are currently unserved, underserved, and unhappily served.

