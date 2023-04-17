10 Bright Korean Cybersecurity Companies to Showcase as Korea Pavilion at RSA Conference 2023

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) will host 10 bright Korean cybersecurity companies as Korea Pavilion with Korea Information Security Industry Association (KISIA) at RSA Conference 2023.





RSA Conference is regarded as the world’s leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, and year-round learning for the cybersecurity professionals. This year’s RSA Conference will take place from April 24th to 27th, at Moscone Center in San Francisco.

KOTRA and KISIA will feature companies from across a range of fields including Network Security, Cloud Security, Identity and Access Management and more.

Representatives from the Korean companies will show their information security solutions throughout the Expo at Korea Pavilion, located at booth #634 in Moscone South.

Additionally, KOTRA and KISIA will hold a networking event with including Korean cybersecurity companies, local investors, and invited Korea Pavilion attendees from RSAC 2023 on the last day of RSAC 2023.

The participating Korean Exhibitors (in alphabetical order) are:

AI Spera: AI Spera provides Cyber Threat Intelligence from a hacker’s perspective through Criminal IP, an AI-driven search engine that utilizes machine learning and OSINT to detect all kinds of vulnerabilities related to personal or corporate cyber assets in real-time offering visibility and control.

EYL: EYL's Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) miniaturization technology is a key technology that guarantees the safety of modern cryptographic system, and is a fundamental technology for quantum cryptography communication and quantum resistant cryptography for the future quantum computing era.

NETAND: Offers integrated Identity and Access management solutions. The easiest and most stable way to secure identities.

PRIBIT Technology: PacketGo is an innovative two-way mutual trust communication mechanism for uncontrollable network. Pribit’s philosophy is rooted in overcoming the legacy security issues of IP communications technology developed 40 years ago. PacketGo’s innovative communication technology creates a separate trusted network on the untrusted internet.

Quad Miners: Provides full packet capture of network traffic while other vendors provide only the basic log information. This means that any anomaly and threat is followed more easily and faster with Quad Miner’s product.

SECULETTER: Provides Advanced Email & File Security by our own patent technology, ‘Automatized Reverse-engineering’. Using SECULETTER’s own technology, SECULETTER cover the blind spots of traditional APT solution by neutralizing recent malicious code attacks having evasive skills.

SSNC: SSNC has established itself as a trusted security partner by securing global companies and large financial institutions as clients. It provides endpoint , network, and cloud security solutions, offering solutions and services to protect a company’s most valuable assets, its data and people.

Stealth Solution: Unique Network based Moving Target Defense product & technology.

WEEDS KOREA: UEBA · Insider Threats Monitoring & Audit

Xabyss: NetArgos eliminates Temporal/Operational NSBS where Zero-day intrusion occurs, which traditional NDR could not solve, with patented First-N packet storage and RSC (Retroactive Security Check) and Analysis.

For more information or to schedule a meeting with one of the Korean exhibitors, contact Sungwoo Park at swpark@kotra.or.kr

For more information on RSAC 2023, visit the homepage. HERE.

About KOTRA

KOTRA (Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency) is the Korean government related agency for promoting trade and investment between Korea and the rest of the world. KOTRA, as a global platform, provides support and assistance to global companies entering the Korean market and to Korean companies expanding overseas.

About KISIA

KISIA (Korea Information Security Association) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the growth of the Korean cybersecurity industry by establishing a global comprehensive cybersecurity community.

